WEST BRANCH – The Strike Team Investigative Narcotics Group (STING) recently released its annual report for 2022, summarizing the work which was conducted this past year by the multi-jurisdictional task force.
Comprised of Michigan State Police (MSP) officers and local law enforcement agencies, STING primarily covers a six-county area, serving Iosco, Arenac, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Roscommon and Crawford counties.
As stated in the report, STING is a multi-agency cooperative entity that allows for the pooling of resources and works closely with its law enforcement partners to take narcotics and violent offenders off the streets.
According to the STING unit commander based out of the MSP West Branch Post, they have seen a dramatic increase in the use and delivery of methamphetamine within their coverage area.
He added that the United States had a record number of overdoses in 2022.
It was further noted that the narcotics seized by STING last year had a street value of $331,801.70, and that the group also took 51 firearms off the streets.
Along with providing information on its board of directors, sharing staffing updates and summarizing other miscellaneous business conducted in 2022, the annual report features a list of significant activities in several of its coverage areas.
As for the monetary value of the drugs seized by STING across its jurisdiction, the nearly $332,000 total included just over 2,178 grams of crystal meth, valued at $152,466.30; more than 1,225 grams of combined heroin/fentanyl, $122,562; nearly 326 grams of fentanyl, $32,580; close to 100 grams of psilocybin, $5,976; more than 57 grams of heroin, $5,760; 45.4 grams of cocaine, $5,448; 116 dosage units of Hydrocodone, $1,740; close to 14 grams of crack cocaine, $1,656; 107 dosage units of buprenorphine-Suboxone, $1,605; and several other substances.
The report points out that STING documented 149 new cases in 2022, and conducted 28 search warrants and one consent search.
STING also made 66 arrests last year – most of which occurred in Roscommon, Crawford and Iosco counties – and there were 160 counts related to these arrests.
Various graphs and charts contained in the report show that there were 19 arrests, with 34 counts, stemming from Iosco County. Breaking this down by municipality, there were seven such arrests in Oscoda Township, three each in Tawas City and East Tawas, two in both Hale and Plainfield Township, one in Grant Township and one in “Oscoda City.”
Comparatively, STING advises that there were four arrests with six counts in Arenac County, 14 arrests with 49 counts in Crawford County, six arrests with seven counts in Ogemaw County, one arrest with two counts in Oscoda County and 21 arrests with 60 counts in Roscommon County.
The following is a synopsis of STING’s mission statement, which was also included in the report:
- To suppress the importation, manufacture and distribution of illegal drugs in the state of Michigan; specifically, Arenac, Iosco, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Roscommon and Crawford counties.
- To suppress the illegal diversion of legal drugs.
- To detect, investigate, arrest and prosecute those responsible for the illegal distribution of controlled substances.
- To assist or provide specialized services for the agencies or jurisdictions which do not possess the expertise or resources to combat drug distribution and assist with other high-profile crimes within their geographical areas.
- Seize illegal contraband, funds and vehicles involved in controlled substance transactions.
- To gather and pass on to proper authorities information relating to other crimes.
- To identify the trends in drug abuse and distribution.
The report details the range of services provided by STING, as well. This includes undercover investigation and disruption of drug traffickers in the community, of firearms traffickers and of human trafficking, exploitation and prostitution; fugitive apprehension for local partners; surveillance; general investigative support and assistance; drug and awareness programs for participating agencies and their communities; and the investigation of, or the investigative support for, such major case/conspiracy crimes as money laundering, illegal gaming, violent crimes, counterfeiting, breaking-and-entering rings and public corruption.
To make an anonymous tip to STING, call 989-345-2304. More information about the narcotics task force is also available at www.stingnarcotics.com.