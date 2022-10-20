OSCODA – The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) recently held a webinar on the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) investigations that the state has been conducting. Reported in last week’s publication, was data from the latest groundwater monitoring well sampling in Oscoda and AuSable townships, plus the local residential well resampling results to date. Emphasized in the second of this two-part story, as follows, are updates surrounding Michigan’s Water Quality Values (WQVs).
Full of figures and abounding with acronyms, the WQV presentation was a lot to absorb. But it’s understandable, given the protections that are provided through these standards, and the information can be especially noteworthy to those impacted by PFAS contamination.
The details were shared by Toxicologist Manager Kevin Cox, of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). Also part of MPART’s Science Advisory Workgroup, which is tasked with reviewing existing and proposed health-based drinking water (DW) standards for PFAS, he went over the new WQV established by EGLE for the PFAS compound PFBS, as well as the revised WQV for another type of PFAS – PFOA.
He first explained that the “Rule 57” WQVs are promulgated under Michigan Rule 323.1057, within Part 4: Water Quality Standards. A narrative procedure for calculating WQVs, it is intended to protect human health, wildlife and aquatic life. With the exception of some site-specific values, WQVs are applicable to the Great Lakes, the connecting waters and all other surface waters (SW) in Michigan.
“So where are these Rule 57 values used?” Cox continued.
He said that the Part 4 requires that all designated uses of receiving water – from agriculture and public water supplies at the point of intake, to fish consumption and more – must be protected. The WQVs help identify and support what the designated uses are, of such receiving waters. They enforce the state’s Part 8 Rules, and WQVs are used to help determine limits for discharging pollutants from industrial and commercial facilities, water treatment plants and other regulated entities.
Cox said that the Rule 57 values are divided up into three main sections, those being aquatic life, wildlife and human health values.
A Final Chronic Value (FCV), Final Acute Value (FAV) and Aquatic Maximum Value (AMV) are the toxicity values taken into account for the aquatic life section. Although the human health values are what really drive the WQVs for PFAS, Cox also outlined these aquatic toxicity values.
He said that the FCVs are designed to examine chronic aquatic toxicity in various trophic level three and trophic level four species that are relevant to the Great Lakes and the SWs of Michigan. The FAV looks at the short-term effects on aquatic species, while the AMV is the highest concentration of a material in the ambient water column to which an aquatic community can be exposed, briefly, without resulting in unacceptable effects. “And that’s set at one half of our acute value.”
With the wildlife section, Cox said that these values are calculated for substances that are bioaccumulation chemicals of concern.
For Rule 57’s other main section, the human health values are split into the categories of Human Non-cancer Value (HNV) and Human Cancer Value (HCV). They each have subcategories, as well, of DW and non-DW.
Cox said that the HNV is the maximum ambient water concentration at which adverse non-cancer effects are not likely to occur from lifetime exposure through DW, fish consumption and other water-related recreation activities.
The HCV is similarly a lifetime exposure, through either DW, fish or water-related activities, that will represent an extra risk of contracting cancer of one in 100,000.
Cox noted that using the term DW in this context tends to lead to some confusion as, “we’re not actually talking about drinking water you can actually drink.” WQVs are only applicable to SWs, which he urged people not to drink.
He said the reason it’s referred to as “drinking water,” is because it will be used as a source water for eventual DW consumption. “So we apply the [DW] criteria to the Great Lakes and the connecting channels, but also to [SWs] that are within 3,000 feet of a point of water intake. And then we use an intake assumption of two liters of water per day, when we calculate our values. For non-drinking values, that is set at .01 liters per day; that’s incidental ingestion during recreational activities.”
As for the updated PFOA WQVs, measured in nanograms per liter (ng/L), the revisions entail a reduction in HNV for DW, from 420 to 66 ng/L, and a drop in HNV for non-DW, from 12,000 to 170 ng/L. The FCV, AMV and FAV remain unchanged, at 880,000, 7.7 million and 15 million ng/L, respectively.
EGLE has established new PFBS values, as well, which are: HNV for DW, 8,300; HNV for non-DW, 670,000; FCV, 24 million; AMV, 120 million; and FAV, 240 million ng/L.
Cox also gave a breakdown of the actual equations used to calculate both the HNV and HCV.
There is an acceptable daily exposure (ADE) for the HNV, which is in milligrams/kilograms per day (mg/kg-day), from a key study. That is multiplied by a body of weight at 70 kg, while the relative source contribution – which accounts for other sources of the contaminant – is set at .8
For the HCV, “we have a risk associated dose,” Cox said. (This is also in mg/kg-day, and is multiplied through by body weight of 70 kg). “Again, that’s a risk associated with one excess cancer in 100,000 people in the population.”
He said that calculating the ADE involves going through the available literature and identifying the key study and critical effects. “So we’re looking for the most sensitive, adverse effect within the overall toxicological literature, which could include both animal studies and human studies.”
They try to find where that lowest level of adversity is, then, if there are any doses below that where they’re not seeing adversity. “So, the no observable adverse effect level [NOAEL],” he went on.
Cox said that sometimes there’s only a low observable adverse effect level (LOAEL) for certain studies, “where you have no doses below that because you saw adversity at the lowest dose.”
Once someone has identified either the NOAEL or the LOAEL, they apply uncertainty factors (UFs). These account for such items as interspecies differences and intraspecies uncertainty.
“Depending on the study used, there might be a duration uncertainty because, again, we’re trying to establish a lifetime exposure limit. And so if you’re working on a less than lifetime or sub-chronic study, you would have to account for uncertainty there,” Cox said. “If you’re even using a short-term study, you might have to look at acute to sub-chronic uncertainties.”
He also noted that if working off of a LOAEL, there is some uncertainty due to having not identified a dose at that point where there is a no adverse effect.
Going back to the two equations, he said that the denominator in calculating WQVs for human health, really reflect the exposure.
It considers water consumption scenarios, as well as values related to fish consumption rates, which are multiplied by bioaccumulation factors (BAFs). BAFs look at how much a compound builds up in fish, compared to how much is in the ambient environment. “So really, we need compound-specific information to calculate those BAF values,” Cox pointed out. They observe the physical/chemical properties, whether it really does biomagnify and increase with different fish while moving up the food chain and so on.
Cox proceeded to describe the new key study, the critical effect, the UFs, the ADE, the toxicokinetic parameters and so on, that were used in determining the revised PFOA WQV.
The critical effect was skeletal alterations found in the femurs and tibiae of mice, resulting in a LOAEL of 0.3 mg/kg-day. This is compared to liver effects that were reported at a LOAEL of 3 mg/kg-day, from a study involving monkeys that was utilized in the prior WQV in 2011.
Cox said that there were also changes to the toxicokinetic parameters, which are used to adjust the dose to what would be a human equivalent dose, and these updates were also incorporated in the revised WQV.
Both the parameters and the key study that were selected in the updated WQV, mirror those that were used in the development of Michigan’s Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) in DW, based on the steady-state serum concentrations resulting in a more conservative adjustment factor.
The same goes for the UFs. “Previously, we had a [UF] of 3,000 in 2011. That was reduced to 300,” Cox said. “Again, similar for interspecies and intraspecies.”
A 3x LOAEL factor was chosen based on the adversity of the skeletal findings, but EGLE’s database factor was also added into the uncertainty for the WQV.
Cox reiterated that the UF selections mirror the choices of uncertainties that were used in the MCL development. “So overall, you end up with an ADE of .0000039 mg/kg-day.”
He said that EGLE previously used a BAF of 4 for the trophic three and trophic four level fish species, which was based on a published study at that time. However, they’ve since been able to gather a lot more data in terms of PFOA and other PFAS in the state’s fish, through the Fish Contaminant Monitoring Program efforts, and this has generated a more accurate BAF value than what existed in the past.
In conjunction with the SW monitoring program, and using trophic level three and four fish, they were able to calculate an updated BAF factor from Michigan data, which Cox said was great. “And that ended up revising our BAF factor to 85, upwards from our previous BAF factor of 4.”
So this was also plugged into the equation, to generate the aforementioned revised human health WQVs for PFOA.
As for PFBS, “Again, we didn’t have a previous value, so everything here is new,” Cox said.
The key study selected, was a developmental study in mice that were exposed to PFBS on gestation days 1-20. The critical effect selected was a decrease in a thyroid hormone in the newborn mice, that resulted in a human equivalent dose (HED)-benchmark dose half standard deviation of 0.093 mg/kg-day.
Cox said that this was based on the finalized U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) health advisory (HA) for PFBS. “So this is very similar to what we had done with the Michigan MCL for PFBS; however, the EPA document was finalized, I believe, in 2021.” Therefore, they were able to utilize the final version of EPA’s PFBS document, to help guide the development of the PFBS WQV.
They were also able to use similar toxicokinetic parameters, looking at the HED adjustment based on the serum half-life in mice compared to humans. “As you can see, PFBS still stays in the human blood much, much longer than it stays in the mouse blood,” Cox said. “We’re seeing a half-life in mice of only 4.5 hours, compared to humans at 1,050 hours.”
The UFs were 300x, based on interspecies and intraspecies of 3x and 10x, respectively, and a 10x database. This led to an ADE of 0.0003 mg/kg-day. A BAF value of 1 was set, for both trophic three and four fish species.
During the question-and-answer session, more than one person asked about the numbers presented by Cox and how they compare to those recently issued by the EPA which, as reported, puts the values in the parts per quadrillion level.
Cox explained that the state of Michigan is certainly looking at the EPA’s new numbers and what is being done at that level. But, at this time, the state is still following its current rules with the MCLs, as well as the WQVs that they’re promulgating.
Webinar attendee Rex Vaughn said that things have gone from parts per trillion to parts per quadrillion. He’s not sure what the ng/L numbers turn out to be, but it seems to throw a huge wrench into all the work that’s been previously done, because the threshold has been moved so far down closer to zero, to a point that it’s not measurable by any current standards.
Vaughn said it’s about as close to zero as they can get, but yet he noticed numbers in the thousands and millions during the webinar, telling him that all of that work is now subject to reevaluation. So he asked what plans the state has to address this “quantum leap” by those in Washington, and he wondered where to go from here, in regard to the new EPA numbers.
According to MPART Executive Director Abigail Hendershott, the interim lifetime health advisories are based on information that the EPA took from their science advisory board, and reinterpreting the data they had from the best toxicological research and epidemiology studies. “What will happen next, is EPA will take the information they got from their science advisory board and then re-look at it and establish some [MCL] guidelines. They establish these numbers below a detection limit.”
Like Vaughn, Hendershott noted that these numbers are rather low. “The detection limit, the actual reliable detection limit for [DW] methods right now, is about 2 [ppt]. They set the PFOA level at 4 parts per quadrillion, which, we can’t detect.”
She said that an MCL won’t be set below a detectable level because facilities that provide municipal water, and would be implementing the DW values, need to be able to know that it’s there, and have the ability to detect it. “So it is an issue. What we will be doing in the state of Michigan, is continuing to use our [MCLs], our [DW] guidance values, so that we can continue to work on addressing those systems that have a below [DW] standard or [MCLs], but above detectable limits.”
Hendershott advised that there about 150 known systems – from mobile home parks and schools, to small municipal and community systems – which have detections. So the state will proceed with continuing to work with those systems, to try to bring down the concentrations. They will also keep watching and evaluating what the EPA has in terms of additional information and science, for the recommended interim action levels.
This will probably take another year, she said, and the final MCLs from the EPA aren’t expected until the end of 2023. So the state will have time to evaluate what the EPA is proposing, what that means for Michigan and how much they would have to adjust.
Hendershott added that while it’s not likely, “it is possible that they propose a number that is higher than what we have,” at which point, the state would have to make a decision to keep its own numbers or to go with the EPA’s.
In either case, she said that the state will continue to make decisions to protect public health first.
The MPART webinar can be viewed in its entirety online, by going to www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQWzPzLyNAM.