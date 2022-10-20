OSCODA – The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART) recently held a webinar on the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) investigations that the state has been conducting. Reported in last week’s publication, was data from the latest groundwater monitoring well sampling in Oscoda and AuSable townships, plus the local residential well resampling results to date. Emphasized in the second of this two-part story, as follows, are updates surrounding Michigan’s Water Quality Values (WQVs).

Full of figures and abounding with acronyms, the WQV presentation was a lot to absorb. But it’s understandable, given the protections that are provided through these standards, and the information can be especially noteworthy to those impacted by PFAS contamination.

