TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Superintendent John Klinger introduced Kori Schaaf and Katy Push as student representatives to the Tawas Area Schools Board of Education at its regular meeting on Nov. 8.
Klinger noted that the appointment of student representatives arose from a desire expressed at the Board’s policy committee meetings last spring to have input from students at Board meetings.
Klinger said that after a student representative policy was established by the committee, five applications were received from students who expressed an interest in participating in the program. He added that, while Schaaf and Push were selected attend the Board meetings, the other candidates were so outstanding that a student advisory committee was formed to include all five applicants. That committee will meet periodically to assist the student representatives present matters to the Board, Klinger said.
Schaaf, a senior at TAHS, told the Board that she is active in sports, takes “pretty tough courses,” and plans to study Environmental Engineering and earn a degree in Environmental Law in order to focus on climate change. “I think that we can give (the Board) insight into what life is like at Tawas, and I think that can be really helpful in making decisions,” she said. Schaaf is also the Assistant Editor-in-Chief of the student publication, The Braves, and serves on the TAHS 2022 yearbook staff.
Push is a junior at TAHS, and said that she is active in sports, including basketball, soccer, and the club golf team. She cited some dual-enrollment classes and participation in the National Honor Society among her academic achievements. Push expressed excitement about the opportunity to present the students’ side of the story at future School Board meetings. While she said that she plans to go to college, Push noted that she has not yet selected a field of study.
The Student Representatives will be on the agenda at future Board meetings to present their topics during the Information and Proposals segment of the meetings.
In other matters before the Board:
• At the recommendation of TAHS Principal Sarah Danek, the Board unanimously approved hiring Andrew Klasen as assistant technology support specialist.
• The Board also gave unanimous approval to Athletic Director Jonathan Mejeur’s request to hire three coaches. Jason Woelke will coach JV boys’ basketball, Kohl Coffin will handle coaching duties for 7th grade boys’ basketball, and Shane Plank will guide the Varsity baseball team.
• After a second reading of New/Revised Board Bylaws and Policies, the Board voted unanimously to approve the adoption of those changes.
• Tri County Controls of Frankenmuth was awarded the bid for the purchase and installation of unit ventilator electronic controls for the District’s new boiler system. Dan LaPan of R. C. Hendrick & Sons, Inc., the District’s General Contractor, recommended Tri City Controls to the Board. TAS Transportation/Maintenance Director Brandon Lichota was present to answer questions on the project.
This meeting was held on the first Monday of the month rather than the second Monday, as normally scheduled, in consideration of opening day of Michigan’s firearms deer hunting season.