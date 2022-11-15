STUDENT REPS

STUDENT REPS – Kori Schaaf, left, and Katy Push will serve as student representatives to the Tawas Area Schools Board of Education.

 Photo by Tim Hissong

TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Superintendent John Klinger introduced Kori Schaaf and Katy Push as student representatives to the Tawas Area Schools Board of Education at its regular meeting on Nov. 8.

Klinger noted that the appointment of student representatives arose from a desire expressed at the Board’s policy committee meetings last spring to have input from students at Board meetings.

Tags

Trending Food Videos