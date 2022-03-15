TAWAS CITY – Along with the zoning ordinance currently undergoing a rewrite, Tawas City Council members discussed two other potential ordinances when they met on March 7. One is associated with marijuana facilities and the other involves municipal civil infractions, but the talks are preliminary at this point and no action was taken.
There were mixed reactions from officials when it came to the marijuana establishments, with some saying that while they aren’t outright opposed to the idea, they would want a number of stipulations to accommodate such an ordinance – including conditions on where the businesses would be located and how many would be allowed within the city. Councilman Ed Nagy, though, expressly said that he is not in favor of this.
City Manager Annge Horning said that she has asked Attorney Sean Freel to draft a marijuana facilities and establishments ordinance to work in conjunction with proposed changes to the zoning ordinance that the planning commission and staff have been working on for several months.
“This ordinance will address licensing for provisioning centers/retailers and microbusinesses, while the Zoning Ordinance will address the zoning districts where the businesses are allowed,” she stated, also explaining that there are different licenses these businesses must have through the city in order to operate.
Horning said that when the proposal to legalize recreational marijuana was passed in 2018, Tawas City had a 57.06 percent turnout, with 56.95 percent of voters in favor of the legalization.
While there are also some other factors involved, she said that this is part of what the planning commission members are basing their decision on to move forward with the ordinance.
As previously reported, it was in May 2021 when the commission had a lengthy discussion on the possibility of allowing marijuana dispensaries to operate in Tawas City, during which they weighed the pros and cons. A formal vote wasn’t cast at that time, but members did give consensus that they were willing to explore this further. As part of this, Horning was to reach out Denise Cline, of the Northeast Michigan Council of Governments, to provide some proposed language on marijuana facilities and sample ordinances from other municipalities which allow these operations.
“So that’s another ordinance that our attorney is working on, in coordination with our consultant who’s rewriting the zoning ordinance for us,” Horning continued during the council meeting.
She said the planning commission is aware that an ordinance is being drafted, and that members have talked about the types of facilities they may want to allow. But what kinds of marijuana establishments – if any – that they would like to see in the city, had yet to be brought to the council for discussion. So, Horning sought their input at the latest meeting.
She also noted that the licensing which Freel is working on, is for the retail stores. She cited those in the former Chemical Bank and former Tawas Appliance buildings, in nearby Baldwin Township, as examples.
Horning said that Freel is writing for a microbusiness, as well, which she likened to a brew pub where the beer is made, bottled and sold on site. A marijuana microbusiness would be very similar. “They would grow it, process it and package it, and sell it all right there under one roof. It wouldn’t be transferred to these different places. So it’s a much smaller establishment than some of the huge grow facilities or the huge processing plants.
“So those are the two types of businesses that he’s working on,” she proceeded, telling the council that she would like some guidance on this so that she can share their feedback with Freel. The big question was if officials want to even consider these two, and whether they also want to explore such other marijuana operations as grow facilities, processing centers and transport businesses.
Councilman David Lesinski said he would not simply give carte blanche on this. “There’s going to be a lot of stipulations, as far as I’m concerned.”
Location was one example he gave. “I don’t want it downtown,” he remarked. “I think that would be a huge mistake.”
Lesinski was more amenable to allowing a grow facility, however, saying that the city’s vacant, 110-acre parcel – located within the downtown development authority district, in the southwest corner of the city – would not only provide ample space for this, but is also more tucked away.
“We’ve got the electricity there to do it, we’ve got the water there to do it,” he added.
Lesinski also said that he wants to see detailed descriptions of what the owners can build, what it looks like and so on.
He further noted that he wouldn’t want multiple shops within close proximity to one another in the downtown area.
To address that, Horning said she believes that Freel is wording the ordinance so that licenses will not be issued if there’s another marijuana establishment within X number of feet. “So that will distance them apart, and really limit them.”
She also said that if the facilities are only allowed at the south end of town, for instance, it’s not a big area and, “we might have two, depending on how he spaces them out.”
“We’ve got a beautiful tourist area,” Lesinski commented, saying that he just doesn’t want marijuana businesses to become what Tawas City is known for. “That’s not what I’m looking at, and I don’t think anybody else here is looking at.”
Councilman Mike Russo, owner of Russo Engineering, said that he has done his fair share of design work on dispensaries and grow facilities. And, based on his experience, he is probably more in line with Lesinski on some of this.
While Russo said that it isn’t a hard “no” for him, he does think there’s some information which has yet to be presented, as far as how the council and/or planning commission is going to go after this.
“I have a concern for the issue also. I’m not supportive of it,” Nagy shared. He said he is worried about the potential extension of lounges that may be requested – as is being done in other cities in Michigan – for the use of the product. “That is my personal belief, is that it’s not necessary.”
He said his point is that if something like this were to be approved, he would not be surprised if the next extension would be the request to have lounges.
Upon wrapping up the conversation, Horning encouraged the council to share any other thoughts with her that they may later have on this topic, which she will then pass on to Freel or Cline, whomever is dealing with that particular piece of it.
A less contested subject, was the draft ordinance for municipal civil infractions that was provided to the council for review, and was also drawn up by Freel.
According to Horning, Tawas City previously had a civil infractions ordinance in place, but it was repealed several years ago for some reason. By not having this, it has made the enforcement of several of the city’s ordinances a bit more difficult.
“We would like to adopt a new ordinance that will be used by our police department for enforcement of the City’s ordinances,” she stated.
“So with having our own police department now, in talking with Chief [Matthew] Klosowski-Lorenz and our attorney, we felt it was really necessary to bring this ordinance back for enforcement purposes,” Horning said.
She noted that the draft document was only presented that night for review and discussion. A public hearing will be scheduled at an upcoming meeting, as will a first and second reading of the ordinance, before it is adopted.
(More details on the proposed ordinance will be shared in a future edition of this publication).
With this item, the marijuana ordinance and changes to the floodplain ordinance, Horning said that the goal is to handle everything at once by scheduling a public hearing for all three. “So we’re going to try to time those out together.”
In other business, USG representatives gave a presentation to the council about their plans to construct a new gypsum quarry in Alabaster Township (See separate story for more information).