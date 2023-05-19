TAWAS CITY – Vendors and customers were excited to get back together at the Northeast Michigan Regional Farm Market in Tawas City. Kick-off to the season took place on Saturday, May 6.
Twenty-six vendors, including three new ones, came out on the first day. According to a market manager the typical first market day has 13 vendors attending.
Crystal’s Pawsitive Vibes, a new addition to the market, offers organic dog treats, cat grass and pet safe peanut butter with no added salt or sugar.
Crystal Corpus, who lives in Standish, also offers pet sitting, pet walking, transportation to vet appointments and pet waste cleanup in a four-county area.
“I’m so excited to be here. Everyone is so nice and friendly,” Corpus said about her first day as a vendor.
Madison Fletcher, who owns Mad’s Treats, began making gluten free treats when her daughter was diagnosed with Celiac disease last fall. Her products are all 100% gluten free and lactose free. Fletcher said she had received a lot of positive feedback from market attendees. She will be a vendor at the Wednesday AuSable farmers market too.
Jillian Street, was also a new addition at the market. A self-declared plant enthusiast, Street was selling a variety of plant starters including Spider plants, succulents and Christmas cactus. Street said her first day at the market had gone very well and she was amazed by the response she had gotten from people.
The Wednesday Market started on May 10 in the parking lot of the AuSable Township Hall. The Wednesday and Saturday markets both run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Northeast Michigan Regional Farm Market has been operating for more than 20 years.