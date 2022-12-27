TAWAS CITY – In the world of expectant mothers, timing is everything.
Yet, you can never be exactly sure when and where a baby is going to choose to make its grand entrance into the world.
In Iosco County, more than likely the “where” is going to be at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.
But the “when” is going to determine who will be the very first baby born in Iosco County in 2023. And will the first baby be a boy or a girl?
Whether it’s a boy or a girl, the first baby in Iosco County in 2023 will receive a warm welcome with a variety of prizes donated by area merchants.
The prizes are courtesy of the local businesses participating in the annual Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press First Baby Contest.
Prizes for the firstborn in Iosco County range from baby’s first spoon to a beautiful gift basket, and from gift certificates to a one-year newspaper subscription.
To claim the honor, the child must be born in Iosco County to a mother whose home has an Iosco County post office or is in Iosco County.
Unless the baby happens to be born at home, or on the way to the hospital, chances are that the first baby of the year will be born at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital. The attending physician’s statement as to the time of birth will be used to determine the winner.
The winner will be announced in the newspapers as soon as the time of birth is officially established. In some years, as many as five days have passed into the new year before the first baby was born in Iosco County.
Local merchants who are taking part in this year’s contest and the prizes they are offering to Iosco’s firstborn of 2022 include:
• Fusion of East Tawas, a $25 gift certificate;
• Lake Effects of Tawas City, a $30 gift certificate;
• Neiman’s Family Market of Tawas City, a baby gift basket;
• Dean Arbour Ford, Charlie Smith, of Tawas City, a free lube, oil and filter change for the first baby’s family vehicle;
• Hobart’s Furniture and Jewelry of Oscoda, a $25 gift certificate;
• chick’n dots of East Tawas, Noisy Baby Book, Milestone stickers and baby blocks;
• Branham’s Jewelry of East Tawas, baby’s first spoon;
• Life’s a Stitch Embroidery of Oscoda, personalized Cuddable;
• Tawas Bay Big Boy of East Tawas, a $25 gift certificate;
• Dean Arbour Chevrolet, Dennis Shufelt, of East Tawas, $50 off a detail at the Dean Arbour Detail Shop;
• Hilltop Bar & Grill of Oscoda, a $25 Gift Card;
• Iosco County News-Herald and Oscoda Press, a one-year subscription to the mother’s choice of either newspaper.