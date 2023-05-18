TAWAS CITY — Tawas Area Schools’ (TAS) beloved Fine Art Festival returned to the school’s Alumni Gym on May 9 for an evening of art and music appreciation.
The event featured a plethora of tables adorned with student art. There were also standalone pieces, such as an entry from freshman student Julian Krull, which earned Best Display and allowed the student to creatively arrange his art projects completed throughout the year.
There were many modes of artistic expression at the event; entries varied from drawings, paintings, ceramics, sculptures and photography. Part of the students’ involvement in the event included an essay with an artist statement and explanation of incorporated principles of art in their creations.
Judges for the event’s student art consisted of Tawas Bay Art Gallery members Carolyn Kubiak, Heidi Hodges and Diane Cislo.
A breakdown of awards given to students appears below.
- Best of Show: Nora Kassuba, 10th grade, $100 prize.
- Best Display: Julian Krull, 9th grade, $100 prize.
- Photography: 1st Place – Ace Litzner, 10th grade, $50 prize; 2nd Place – Phoenix Burlingame, 12th grade, $20 prize.
- Ceramics: 1st Place – Joanna Prentiss, 11th grade, $50 prize; 2nd Place – Faith Day, 12th grade, $20 prize.
- Drawing: 1st Place – Olivia Grimm, 10th grade, $50 prize; 2nd Place – Matt Fields, 10th grade, $20 prize.
- Painting: 1st Place – Bella Montie, 10th grade, $50 prize; 2nd Place – David Erickson, 10th grade, $20 prize.
- Sculpture: 1st Place – David Erickson, 10th grade, $50 prize; 2nd Place – Madison Marzec, 11th grade, $20 prize.
- Honorable Mentions ($10 each): Aaliyah Cota, Ryann Dittenbir, Taylor Jones, Claire Liang, Shyah McGough, Brant McKinley, Will Morgan, Landon Selman, Peyton Stockton and Ava Svanberg.
The event also included a silent auction where several pieces of furniture that had been painted by students were available for bidding. This year’s offerings included a table, three chairs and a coat rack. The “chicken chair” was painted by Ryann Dittenbir and sold for $50 to Crystal Dittenbir. The “ombre chair” was painted by Shyah McGough and Kristin Cook and sold for $40 to Mary Cook. The “Monet chair” was painted by Nora Kassuba and sold for $80 to Jessica Kassuba. The Flower table was painted by Alaina Grover, Matt Field, Maddy Marzec and Ashley Runyan; the table was sold to Susan Grover for $26.
Along with the auction, there were different interactive activities for kids and families, such as face painting and Franken Printing – where people can create a figure using bits of carved linoleum that art students inked and printed for them.
Also attracting a crowd, was 10th grader Nora Kassuba, who won Best in Show. Kassuba dressed as Bob Ross for the event and performed a two-hour live painting.
The event was accompanied by musical performances from the Tawas Area High School Choir, Tawas 7th/8th Grade Choir, Tawas High School Jazz Band, Percussion Ensemble, Brass Ensemble and various student ensembles.