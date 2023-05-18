TAWAS CITY — Tawas Area Schools’ (TAS) beloved Fine Art Festival returned to the school’s Alumni Gym on May 9 for an evening of art and music appreciation.

The event featured a plethora of tables adorned with student art. There were also standalone pieces, such as an entry from freshman student Julian Krull, which earned Best Display and allowed the student to creatively arrange his art projects completed throughout the year.

Tags