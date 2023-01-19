NEWLY ELECTED

NEWLY ELECTED – Newly-elected Trustee Amy Jenkins prepares for her first Tawas Area Schools Board of Education meeting on Jan. 9.

 Photo by Tim Hissong

TAWAS CITY – The agenda for the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) annual Reorganizational and Regular Board of Education meeting held on Jan. 9 called for the election of officers for the year 2023. TAS Superintendent John Klinger asked for nominations for the post of Board President, and two names – Trustee Jennifer Bruning and current President Julie Ulman, who was unable to attend the meeting due to illness – were submitted.

The ensuing vote resulted in a tie, with three votes cast for Bruning and three votes for Ulman. After the roll call vote, Klinger declared that the position of President could not be filled until a tie-breaking vote could be taken at the next School Board meeting in February. Since the other officer positions of Vice-President, Secretary, and Treasurer could not be voted on until a Board President was elected, Klinger stated that all current officers would remain in their present positions until that vote takes place next month.

