EAST TAWAS – The East Tawas City Council met on its regular meeting Monday, Sept. 26 and talked to Fire Chief Bill Deckett about a mystery fire.
“There was smoke in the house and couldn’t find out what caused it. We were there for over an hour,” the fire chief said. “It’s always scary when you leave and you don’t know what is. We got back and called them again to make sure it didn’t come up again.
“We had one once at the Tawas Bay Beach Resort which was the Holiday Inn at the time. And there was the smell of smoke in the kitchen. After an hour and a half we threw a bag of laundry outside and it burst into flames. It was because the dryer had been turned up too high for the tablecloths and stuff, so, you never know what’s going to cause a fire. So, when you don’t know, it’s kind of scary.”
Everything was fine and the resident’s smoke problem dissipated without further incident, he said.
City Manager Brent Barringer announced the city’s Main Street demolition project went through bids and John Henry came back with $23,500. This is a house that caught fire and was practically abandoned by the owner, according to city officials. The costs will be invoiced to the owner after the project is done. The council approved moving forward with the project.
The city is on the hunt for a wheeled excavator for a project with the parks on the beach. Barringer said they found a used one in New York for around $80,000. The Parks Board would earmark $40,000 and the other half would come out of city general funds.
“It’s kind of a Swiss army knife,” said Barringer. The wheeled excavator would expedite the work they have now along with future plans. “There’s enough use for it that it makes good sense in this project.”
The council discussed their correspondence with the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA) and talked about Chip Hendrick of RC Hendrick and Son. If hired, Hendrick would act as Construction Manager, overseeing the bidding process and acting as a coordinator between departments to make improvements to the Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) for both East Tawas and Tawas City.
“We have a history with Chip Hendrick and we know what a great job he does,” said council member Blinda Baker.
Hendrick worked on construction projects for the library and Tawas Area Schools. His track record with the area convinced members of the TUA to bring him in to listen to what he had to say. The city council agreed they will need to submit a letter of intent some time before November to get him on board and get the ball rolling on improvements to the WWTP.