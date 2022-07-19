HALE – With unique animal guests, a rodeo, mega truck races and more on tap for the 2022 Iosco County Fair, the 78th annual event is ready to live up to its theme of “Let’s Get Wild.”
From Monday, July 25, through Saturday, July 30, the fun will be hosted at the Iosco County Fairgrounds on M-65 in Hale, located ¼-mile north of the stoplight, across from Hale Baptist Church.
There will be no gate fee this year, courtesy of Hale Assembly of God; Happy Acres Real Estate; Wilson Trucking & Excavating, LLC; Scofield Real Estate, LLC; Rigg Land Surveying and TCA Insurance; and Hale Area FISH. Each entity will cover the cost of admission for one day, so entry will be free on all six days.
The activities planned for the 2022 Iosco County Fair are outlined below. More details are available at www.ioscocountyfair.com, including registration forms for the various games/contests, contact information, campground regulations and a list of sponsors. Information can also be found at www.facebook.com/ioscofair.
Monday, July 25:
Still exhibit entries will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the first day of the fair, and livestock entries from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Gates will open to the public at 4 p.m., which is when a flag dedication ceremony at the Fair Office will take place.
Commercial exhibits from both the outside vendors and those who will be stationed in the Samson Building of the fairgrounds, will be open from 4-9 p.m.
The poultry judging is set for 4:30 p.m., as is the first of many Comedy Farm Magic Review shows which will go on throughout the duration of the fair. Illusionist Jonathon LaChance will make his return to the Iosco County Fairgrounds, as “Farmer John,” and will again be joined for his performances by such characters as farm helper Miss Jazz and Clucky the Talking Chicken.
Each of the free, family-friendly 30-minute shows are full of surprises, farm safety tips, agricultural information – and, of course, magic and comedy.
Following the 4:30 p.m. performance, subsequent shows on July 25 are slated for 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Another free activity that will be offered multiple times, on all six days of the fair, is the Wild World of Animals show. Combining entertainment and education, this is said to be a unique blend of animal diversity and environmental messages, coupled with non-stop laughter for the whole family.
The fast-paced, high-energy event will feature arthropods, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals, with audience volunteers being able to have an even more up-close experience.
The show times on July 25 are 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Other familiar fair favorites this coming Monday, include the Youth Speed Show in the horse arena at 5 p.m., and the heavyweight draft horse pulls in the exhibition grandstands at 7 p.m.
While there is a cost to attend the other grandstand events in the coming days, the draft horse pulls are a free attraction. For more details, contact event superintendent Jesse Erickson at 254-9852.
Drawings for his and hers children’s bicycles will be held on all six days of the annual affair, the first of which will be at 6:30 p.m. on July 25. All of the bike giveaways will occur in the Samson Building, and winners must be present to claim their prize.
Tuesday, July 26:
Starting things off for “Armed Forces Appreciation Day” of the county fair on Tuesday, July 26, is the 10 a.m. Exceptional Equestrians event in the horse arena.
The indoor and outdoor commercial exhibits will be available from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., while quilting and sewing demonstrations by the Hale Country Quilters will go on in the Dooley Building, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The start times for the Comedy Farm Magic Review shows on day two of the fair, are noon, 2:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
The Wild World of Animals show will also return to entertain the crowds, beginning at 12:30 p.m., with presentations to follow at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Visitors to the livestock arena will be able to check out the goat show that starts at 1 p.m., after which there will be the sheep, market beef and hog judging.
The midway will be available starting at 2 p.m., with rides, food and games presented by Anderson Midways of Standish. There are a few different options when it comes to the rides, as fair goers can pay either $2 each, $20 for a daily ride bracelet or $60 for a mega ride pass which is good for all days of the event.
The drawing for his and hers children’s bikes in the Samson Building will be at 6:30 p.m., after which music in the entertainment tent, as well as the night’s exhibition grandstand event, will both commence at 7 p.m.
For the latter, Michigan Mud Jam is presenting mega truck and UTV side by side races. General admission is $10 and pit seats are $15, while children age 5 and under can attend for free. For contest information, event superintendent Ron Heal can be reached at 329-7407.
Wednesday, July 27:
The first events on “Senior Citizen Recognition Day” of the fair this July 27, will be the non-market beef and dairy judging in the livestock arena at 9:30 a.m., and the rabbit judging in the rabbit and poultry building at 10 a.m.
Off site, at the nearby Hale Senior Center, the crowning of the 2022 Senior King and Queen will be held at 11 a.m.
Back at the fairgrounds, also starting at 11 a.m., will be demonstrations by the Hale Country Quilters in the Dooley Building, and the opening of the commercial exhibits/outside vendors. The quilting and sewing demos will go on until 7 p.m., and the vendors will be available until 10 p.m.
The Comedy Farm Magic Review shows are set for 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, while the Wild World of Animals show times are 1:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The midway will be available beginning at 2 p.m. and, for Senior Citizen Recognition Day, one grandparent will be able to ride for free if attending with a paid grandchild.
A scavenger hunt for the younger crowd will get underway at 2 p.m., as well. Teams of two to four members will meet in the livestock barn and compete in either the 7-13 or the 14-20 age group. Participants will have two hours to finish all of the tasks, with first through third place prizes being awarded to the winners.
Among the evening entertainment, is the Open Speed Horse Show at 6 p.m., another drawing for his and hers children’s bicycles in the Samson Building at 6:30 p.m. and live music by the band Alabaster Sun, from 7-9 p.m. in the entertainment tent.
A “Night of Destruction” at 7 p.m. will serve as Wednesday’s exhibition grandstand event, and will feature auto soccer, a burnout contest and other motorsport demolitions. Power Wheels racing for children age 3-10 is also on the agenda, for which participants must provide their own vehicle.
Admission to the Night of Destruction is $10, or $15 for pit seats, while those age 5 and under can attend at no cost.
Questions about competing can be directed to event superintendent Kelby Ruckle, at 240-0098.
Thursday, July 28:
To celebrate “Agricultural Day” at the fair, a free breakfast of eggs, sausage, pancakes, milk and coffee will be offered in the entertainment tent from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Partway through the breakfast, those from the IRESA Early On Program will host a bike safety event and giveaway. This, too, will be held in the entertainment tent, and is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The morning events will also feature the return of a favored fair tradition, with the Junior Barnyard Olympics that are equally entertaining for spectators and participants alike. The amusing competitions begin at 11 a.m. in the livestock arena, and will include such challenges as bale jumping, hay wagon races, duck races and a milk can toss.
Adults will have an opportunity to get in on the action, as well, during the Barnyard Olympics at 1 p.m. Registration is at 12:45 p.m., and they will go on to compete in such events as rafter races, bale stacking, stick pony races and more.
New games have been added this year along with some of the classics and, whether joining the junior or adult Barnyard Olympics, teams are to consist of four people and medals will be presented to the first through third place winning teams. More information is available by calling event superintendent Kelly Ruckle, at 240-3235.
As on previous fair days, commercial exhibits and vendors will again be on hand from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., the Hale Country Quilters will give sewing and quilting demonstrations in the Dooley Building from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the rides, food and games at the midway will open at 2 p.m.
Free shows throughout the day will include the Comedy Farm Magic Review presentations that are set for noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., as well as the Wild World of Animal shows scheduled at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Just ahead of the 4:30 p.m. drawing for his and her children’s bikes in the Samson Building, and sticking to the day’s theme, is a tractor parade that will begin at 3 p.m. Participants – who can begin driving their machines to the event site as early as 8 a.m. – will take a lap around the fairgrounds for the parade, and will each receive a coupon for an ice cream treat.
For the Cow Pie Bingo that will start at 5 p.m., contestants can purchase medallions for $10 apiece, and are to pick these up at the livestock arena between 4:30 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. Participants will then place their medallion(s) in the arena, and wait for the cow to “make a pie.” Whoever’s medallion gets cow pied first will take home the $300 cash prize, and the lucky participant need not be present to win.
Funds from the Cow Pie Bingo will be used to upgrade the livestock area, and more details are available by calling event superintendent Kelly Ruckle at 240-3235.
Wrapping up the activities on Thursday will be a root beer float social sponsored by Scofield Real Estate from 5-7 p.m., with proceeds benefitting the livestock building fund, as well as the Iosco County Fair Livestock Auction starting at 6 p.m., that will be held in the livestock arena.
Friday, July 29:
The first fair event on Friday, is the Youth Pleasure Horse Show at 9 a.m. in the horse arena.
Visitors will then be able to peruse the indoor and outdoor commercial exhibits from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; view demonstrations by the Hale Country Quilters in the Dooley Building from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; be entertained by the Comedy Farm Magic Review shows at 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and take in the Wild World of Animals shows which have been set for 2:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The Youth Ranch Trail Class will take place in the horse arena from 1-3 p.m. and, as this is going on, the midway will open at 2 p.m.
Registration for the Mullet Contest is from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. in the entertainment tent, which is where the competition will also be held at 4 p.m. There are 11 different categories as part of this comical contest and awards will be given to the winners, with a best of show recipient to also be decided.
Aside from a couple exceptions, all mullets must be grown by the participants themselves and there can be no artificial hair, wigs or extensions. A full list of rules can be found on the aforementioned Iosco County Fair website.
While observing the Mullet Contest, fair goers can fill up during the chicken BBQ meal that will be served by Future Farmers of America (FFA) members, also beginning at 4 p.m. in the entertainment tent. The FFA will then hold a silent auction in the same location, from 5-6 p.m.
The his and hers children’s bike drawing is slated for 6:30 p.m. in the Samson Building, after which the Off Road Derby Bump N Run will begin in the grandstands, at 7 p.m.
Admission is $10, pit seats are available for $15 and children 5 and under can attend for free. Similar to the Night of Destruction, this event will also have Power Wheels racing for youngsters ages 3-10, who are responsible for bringing their own vehicles.
For contest information regarding the Off Road Derby Bump N Run, call Ron Heal at 329-7407.
Another event to begin at 7 p.m. is the Fun Horse Show, which will be followed by a light parade around the horse race track.
From 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in the entertainment tent, live music will be provided by the band Atomic Sound.
Saturday, July 30:
A full itinerary is being offered on “Ag Education Day,” which will close out the 2022 county fair.
The 9 a.m. Open Pleasure Horse Show will be followed by games and contests for all ages, beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Participants should be prepared to get dirty, as they will be joining in on everything from three-legged and wheelbarrow races, to egg throwing. Prizes will go to the first through third place winners, and more details on the games and contests can be had by calling event superintendent Daryl Johnson at 305-5695.
Line-up for the Iosco County Fair Parade will be at 11 a.m., at the gravel parking area behind Roger’s Family Foods. The procession will begin at noon and follow M-65 north, through downtown Hale, concluding at the fairgrounds.
Prizes will be given to winning parade participants, in a variety of categories, and pre-registration via the fair website is highly recommended. For more details, call event superintendent Pastor Todd Vossen at 728-3821.
Other activities on the last day of the 78th annual fair, include Comedy Farm Magic Review shows at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; the commercial exhibits that will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; an FFA hog roast dinner in the entertainment tent at 4 p.m.; Wild World of Animals shows at 1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; a 4-H silent auction in the entertainment tent from 2-4 p.m.; a drawing for his and hers children’s bikes in the Samson Building at 6 p.m.; and sewing/quilting demonstrations in the Dooley Building, from 1-6 p.m.
Agricultural education activities have been planned from 1-3 p.m. in the livestock barn, and will include ice cream making, horse leading, cow milking, chicken hatching, a cornhole tournament, barnyard bingo, farm equipment displays and butter making. Registration for the cornhole tournament will begin at 2:45 p.m., with the games commencing at 3 p.m.
Related to this, once the midway opens at 1 p.m., those who filled a punch card as they participated in the agricultural education activities can present their voucher at the midway ticket booth for $5 off a daily ride bracelet.
Other events on Saturday will include a Livestock Animal Costume Parade at 2 p.m., and a Pedal Pull in front of the Fair Office at 3 p.m. Registration for the pedal pull, sponsored by Willard’s Equipment, Inc., begins at 2 p.m. at the office.
A quilt raffle sponsored by the Hale Country Quilters will be held in the Dooley Building at 6 p.m., and the recipient does not need to be present to win. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5, and are available through members of the Quilters guild, as well as fair board members. All proceeds will go to the Iosco County Agricultural Society.
Registration for the Iosco County Fair Talent Contest will start at 6 p.m. in the entertainment tent, and the cost is $5. There will be a 16 and under class and a 17 and older class, with cash prizes awarded to the first through third place winners in each age group. The show itself will then kick off at 7 p.m. from the same site.
While it was still to be determined as of press time, music and dancing is expected in the entertainment tent after the talent contest, and will feature DJ Adam Davis.
For the grandstand event that night, Flying Star Rodeo Productions will return to the fairgrounds to present their Pro Rodeo. Admission is $10, but there is no charge for children 5 and under.
The nine-event rodeo begins at 7 p.m. and will showcase bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, steer wrestling and more. Additional details are available by calling Shane Engstrom at 231-846-1053, sending an e-mail to flyingstar.shane@gmail.com or visiting facebook.com/flyingstarrodeo.