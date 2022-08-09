IOSCO COUNTY — Voters who cast ballots in the Aug. 2 approved several county-wide millage proposals, funding different agencies that serve the county, from the Veterans Affairs office to the Iosco-Arenac District Library.
A millage proposal to renew the operating millage for the Iosco/Arenac District Library was approved overwhelmingly by Iosco County residents. There were 4,217 “yes” votes for the measure, or 65.13% of the vote in the county’s 18 precincts. As for “no” votes, 2,258 voters, or 34.87%, of those who voted on the measure opted to not support the millage.
The approved millage renewal is for .4912 mill ($.4912 on each $1,000 of taxable value), and is a renewal of a millage that will expire in 2023. The millage will last for 10 years from 2023-33 and raise approximately $950,000 in the first year.
District Library Director Jennifer Donner said that library officials are super happy about the millage approval. She said one of the services that is provided at all district library locations is high speed internet access and Wi-Fi.
“The millage approval will mean that it will keep us being able to supply high-speed internet and Wi-Fi to our patrons,” she said. “They can use the Wi-Fi and they don’t even have to come into the building.”
Donner said that she often drives by library branches during off hours and will see vehicles parked in the parking lot, as patrons use the Wi-Fi even if the building is closed. She said the need for high-speed internet in the area — especially where there are rural branches — has become more and more important in the times of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We are going to continue to provide great services to the residents of Iosco and Arenac counties,” she said.
The Iosco County Animal Control Millage request passed with a vote of 4,425 “yes” votes and 2,262 “no” votes. The millage funding, which is expected to generate $184,935 in the first year, will be used for the purpose of providing funding for a full-time and a part-time animal control officer for Iosco County, as well as provide operating funding for the Iosco County Animal Control Shelter. The millage is .15 mill and will run for four years from 2022-25.
The Iosco County Commission on Aging had their operating millage passed with 5,110 “yes” votes and 1,594 “no” votes.
Iosco County Commission On Aging Millage Renewal was approved by voters with a vote of 5,110 “yes” votes and 1,594 “no” votes. The millage will renew a millage of .209 mill for nine years, from 2024-32, together with the renewal of a previous levy of .291 mill for a period of eight years, from 2025-2032, for a combined levy of .5 mill.
“Such combined mills being for the continued purpose of operating and maintaining nutritional programs, home delivered meals, in home services and senior center supportive services for the County of Iosco older citizens as authorized by Act 39 of the Public Acts of 1976,” as stated in the millage language. The millage will generate approximately $616,943 in the first year.
Iosco County Emergency Medical Services Millage Increase was passed by county voters, with 4,382 “yes” votes and 2,297 “no” votes.
The approved millage increases the current .60 mill to a new rate of 1.613 mills for four years from 2022-25. The millage will generate an estimated $1,990,485 for the first year.
Iosco Emergency Services Director Mike Eller said he was glad that voters chose to pass the millage for Iosco County EMS.
“Iosco County Paramedics and EMT’s demonstrate care and dedication for the Iosco citizens every day,” he said. “On Aug. 2 the citizens showed their appreciation and offered their support for the future of the department. It is comforting to live in a community that supports public safety. As the director of emergency services and EMS operations manager, we have worked hard since appointed to improve service in the entire county. This millage will give us the resources needed to continue that work and build and grow the department to the benefit of all citizens of the county,” he said.
Lastly, Iosco County’s veterans got a needed boost with an approved Iosco County veterans services millage, which passed with 4,876 “yes” votes and 1,610 “no” votes.
The millage will help fund the office, which assists with area veterans, including eligible indigent veteran claims, and “to fund the administration, services and financial aid to veterans of the Iosco County Department of Veterans Affairs.”
The approved millage is for 0.1700 mill and will run for eight years, from 2022-29 and generate $209,760 during the first year. A full breakdown of voting statistics can be found by visiting electionreporting.com and following the links for Iosco County.
According to election statistics from the Iosco County Clerk’s office, there were 6,909 voters that weighed in on issues in the county primary, which is nearly 30% voter turnout. This is of the county’s 23,076 registered voters.