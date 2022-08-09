PRIMARY ELECTION

PRIMARY ELECTION — Election workers and voters mill about in the Oscoda Township Fire hall — where voting for Oscoda Township’s four precincts takes place — during the Aug. 2 primary election. Voters weighed in on a variety of issues, including county and local millages, the governor primary, state reps and other elected officials, which will appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

 Photo by Jason Ogden

IOSCO COUNTY — Voters who cast ballots in the Aug. 2 approved several county-wide millage proposals, funding different agencies that serve the county, from the Veterans Affairs office to the Iosco-Arenac District Library.

A millage proposal to renew the operating millage for the Iosco/Arenac District Library was approved overwhelmingly by Iosco County residents. There were 4,217 “yes” votes for the measure, or 65.13% of the vote in the county’s 18 precincts. As for “no” votes, 2,258 voters, or 34.87%, of those who voted on the measure opted to not support the millage.

