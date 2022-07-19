TAWAS CITY – With a changing work environment in the United States, those who are ill – regardless of the sickness – often work from home.
During the Iosco County Board of Commissioners Committee of the Whole meeting held on July 6, the purchase of 13 computers for county department heads, and Iosco County Sheriff’s Office employees, was approved by commissioners.
The measure will go to the full board for potential approval during the July 20 meeting. Iosco County Controller/Financial Director Jamie Soboleski asked commissioners to purchase 13 laptop computers that could be used by department heads at home if they were sick. Often, those who are sick with the Coronavirus stay home from work, but do not have access to work computers from home.
Recently, county officials voted to upgrade software that would allow some workers to access computers from home safely in such a manner that it would not leave county information vulnerable. What is needed, however, is new equipment to access the software, said Soboleski.
“This will be new equipment to allow department heads and chief deputies to work from home if needed,” she told commissioners. “With COVID as it is there are not the lockdowns that there used to be but we had times when several employees could not come to work.”
Soboleski said that the county is not opening up the “work from home” option as a way for county employees to work, but as a way for those show may be sick to have access to the computer systems so they can work from home as needed.
According to Soboleski, the computers would be funded through the grants that were awarded to the county through the American Reinvestment Act funding. She said they will cost around $26,500, and that price includes three Panasonic Toughbooks — beefy computers that can withstand accidents and other hardships — to be used by the sheriff department in vehicles.
Vice Chairman Charles Finley asked Sheriff Scott Frank if the new computers could be used in the computer stands that were in the county’s patrol vehicles. Frank said they fit and could be easily dropped in and used in short order for the vehicles if needed.
Frank said the three computers, which will cost around $9,700 for three, are built tougher than a standard office computer, that is why the cost is more.
After discussion, a motion was approved to move the potential purchase to the full board for consideration during the July 20 meeting.