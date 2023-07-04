TAWAS CITY – In a narrowly-divided vote, the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education voted against approval of Superintendent John Klinger’s recommendation to appoint Janice Tiffany as assistant principal at Tawas Area Middle School.

The 3-4 vote took place at a special meeting of the Board held on June 26. The position was opened when Klinger transferred Doug Livingston, the current middle school assistant principal, to replace Tawas Area High School (TAHS) Assistant Principal Stacey Mochty, who had recently retired.

