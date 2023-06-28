OSCODA – The Oscoda-AuSable Chamber of Commerce (OACC) held its 39th annual Art on the Beach event this past weekend, June 24-25. For the uninformed, the Art on the Beach festivities consist of a plethora of artisans, crafters and other vendors setting up booths along the Oscoda Beach Park, where visitors may walk along the beach, examining their wares.
There were nearly 70 vendors that took part in the event this year, with some standouts including Bill Hand, who builds cedar birdhouses and feeders; Mike Richards, who constructs cement leaf furniture and decor; Mike Wolff, who produces handcrafted jewelry; and Karen Andrews, local N2Focus photographer who also makes apparel.
“They can make a lot of money at this event; some of them do very well,” OACC Director Gaylynn Brenoel said, explaining the opportunity the event creates for local crafters.
Metal garden lawn art producer Jon Alley says that he and his wife make the drive from Ohio every single year because of how well they do at the event. Spanning a wide variety of eclectic designs, the art Alley produces appeals to a broad audience.
Alley says, “It’s about a seven-hour drive but we always come up here because we do very well, people treat us good and seem to appreciate our products.”
According to Brenoel, some vendors – such as Alley – are really successful each year and have made upwards of $10,000.
“Some of them don’t do as well,” Brenoel says, “but it’s really about the items that they’re selling for this market.”
OACC representatives say there were more than 1,000 in attendance on Saturday, and that Sunday saw an encouraging turnout, as well.
The OACC used the occasion to further promote the inaugural Bigfoot Bash event scheduled for September, for which they say they have currently sold approximately 120 tickets. Information for a “Bigfoot Sightings” art competition was distributed at the beach which will net cash prizes for artists, as well as the honor of having their art displayed at the upcoming Paul Bunyan and Bigfoot Bash festivals.
The chamber is also still holding their lyric contest for stanza lyrics to a “Home on the Range” Bigfoot parody song, which will earn the writer bragging rights.
The annual art event also saw the attendance of local nonprofits, such as the American Business Women’s Association, The Oscoda Rotary Club and the Oscoda Lions Club.
The Oscoda Lions Club used the festival to promote their Paul Bunyan 5K Raffle, which will be awarding five, $1,000 cash prizes in September.
Oscoda Lions Club members Ann Bovan and Cindy Wellen say that all the money stays right in Oscoda and is used to build ramps and support other organizations within the community.
Summer beach fare was provided to beachgoers by Zoo’s Tasty Eats, I Want That Kettle Korn and Thumper’s.
From interior and exterior decorations, jewelry, apparel and more, Art on the Beach provides something to appeal to all audiences each year, and its continuation provides an excellent opportunity for buyers looking to score unique local wares while enjoying some time in the sun.