TAWAS CITY – The Quota Club of Iosco County Charitable Foundation (QCICCF) is excited to announce the upcoming installation of an Interactive Musical Playground at Tawas City Shoreline Park.
Quota has purchased five Outdoor Musical Instruments from Rhapsody, which offers a collection of chimes, bells, metallophones and drums, that Quota Board Member Nina O’Loughlin describes as colorful, durable and inviting.
She said that the goal of the QCICCF was to create an area where children and adults of all abilities can engage in tactile, visual and auditive events, while providing a fun playground that also offers a sensory learning experience, in an environment which is safe and accessible to everyone.
O’Loughlin says the QCICCF is hoping that this playground will be not only a lovely place for the residents in the community, but that it will also encourage visitors to the area to utilize the equipment. These items can be used by everyone, including those who may not be able to fully use and enjoy traditional playground equipment.
“This area will provide both play and sensory interactions, that physically challenge and inspire, provides cognitive support and stimulation, and facilitates an emotional and social connection,” she stated. “This playground will provide a place for all to be inspired and have an enjoyable, interactive playground experience.”
Expected to open in September, a ribbon cutting is also in the works to celebrate the upcoming addition to Tawas City Shoreline Park, which is located at 429 W. Lake St. (US-23).
As previously reported, those from the group explained that due to the low number of sensory playgrounds in Northern Michigan, they hope this new offering will encourage families who may benefit from this type of equipment to venture out and utilize it; whereas, in the past, there may not have been an appropriate playground area available for their children.
Additionally, many school districts have either lost or cut down on their music programs, and this will provide an opportunity for musical interactions that children may not otherwise have.
The QCICCF supplied 100% of the funds for the initial equipment purchase, and their hope is to receive additional money through fundraising events, donations and grants, in order to expand the number of instruments within the Interactive Musical Playground.
According to O’Loughlin, the QCICCF is supported in this endeavor by the City of Tawas City, the Iosco County Sheriff’s Office, Tawas Area Elks members, Team Elmer’s and Quota’s general contractor, Captivating Concrete.
As a 501c3 private charity, all donations are tax deductible. Contributions are graciously accepted, and can be sent to: Quota, P.O. Box 528, East Tawas, MI, 48730.
“We are so excited this is coming to fruition,” O’Loughlin expressed. She adds that Quota of Iosco County has been helping those in the community for nearly 70 years, with a focus on the speech and hearing impaired, as well as disadvantaged women and children.