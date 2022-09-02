EQUIPMENT EXAMPLE

EQUIPMENT EXAMPLE – The Quota Club of Iosco County Charitable Foundation will soon be unveiling an Interactive Musical Playground at Tawas City Shoreline Park, for which they have purchased five outdoor instruments from Rhapsody®. The equipment is geared toward those of all ages and abilities, where they can have fun while engaging in tactile, visual and auditive events. Although the colors will vary, the instruments shown above are an example of what will be installed at the park in Tawas City.

TAWAS CITY – The Quota Club of Iosco County Charitable Foundation (QCICCF) is excited to announce the upcoming installation of an Interactive Musical Playground at Tawas City Shoreline Park.

Quota has purchased five Outdoor Musical Instruments from Rhapsody, which offers a collection of chimes, bells, metallophones and drums, that Quota Board Member Nina O’Loughlin describes as colorful, durable and inviting.

