OSCODA – Specialists in the entrepreneurship field – one from Michigan State University (MSU) and another from Central Michigan University (CMU) – are scheduled to speak at the Oscoda Campus of Alpena Community College (ACC), during an upcoming ACC Talks event.
The university representatives will be sharing their expertise with attendees, who are encouraged to bring their ideas and questions to join in the innovative discussion.
Entitled “Entrepreneurship UNLIMITED,” this next presentation in the ACC Talks series is set for 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for the free event, which will be held in Room 213 of the ACC Oscoda Campus, located at 5800 Skeel Ave.
To RSVP, send an e-mail to whatnext@alpenacc.edu. Further details are available by contacting staff at 358-7295.
Those from the college state that entrepreneurship, business building, niche markets and becoming your own boss are all elements of this very special ACC Talks experience. Everyone has some form of “entrepreneurship unlimited” embedded inside them, and this interactive session is designed to give it that appropriate spark.
The guest speakers will be Mary ZumBrunner, of MSU’s Center for Community and Economic Development, and Julie Messing, of CMU’s Isabella Bank Institute for Entrepreneurship.
As previously reported, the ACC Talks program is the college’s version of TED Talks for Northern Michigan. The Oscoda Campus launched this quarterly series, which is free and open to the public, in December 2019.
Since then, the great outdoors in Michigan, manufacturing and educational challenges in rural areas of the state, have been among the topics featured.
For more details on ACC, go to discover.alpenacc.edu, which includes information on both the Alpena and Oscoda campuses.