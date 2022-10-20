EAST TAWAS – American Legion Audie Johnson Post/Unit #211 of East Tawas is hosting its eighth annual Polish Night.
The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, starting at 4:30 p.m., at the Legion hall, located at 900 E. Lincoln St. in East Tawas.
The dinner will include homemade Polish food featuring Jennie’s pierogies, stuffed cabbage, sauerkraut & polish sausage, dessert and more, along with music and a cash bar.
Tickets are $15 each and are available on a first come-first serve basis. Children 5 years of age and under eat free. Any tickets not sold in advance will be available for purchase at the door. Take-out is also available.
Funds raised by local Legion events provide support to the American Legion, give financial assistance and support to military veterans and their families throughout our community, in addition to building maintenance and improvements.
For tickets or additional information, call 989-254-2369.