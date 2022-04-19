TAWAS CITY – The Iosco County 4-H Leaders’ Council presented 2021 4-H awards to outstanding members and volunteers at its meeting on Tuesday, March 29.
The Award of Excellence is given to 4-H members who deserve recognition for outstanding achievements. 4-H Award of Excellence recipients are 4-H members that go above and beyond in their project area and express passion towards the 4-H program. The youth selected for this award exhibit qualities that are a true representation of the 4-H guiding principles. Olivia Hemker and Symphonie Nelkie received the 4-H Award of Excellence.
The 4-H Key Club is a very high honor for a 4-H member to receive. The Michigan 4-H Key Club Award is presented to 4-H members who are determined to reach their fullest potential during their involvement with the 4-H program. Key Club recipients are 4-H members who are always pushing for more. Grady McGillis and Brianne Wanks received the 4-H Key Club Award.
The William F. Danforth “I Dare You Award” National Leadership Award is awarded to youth that have an in-depth knowledge of the 4-H program. Recipients are challenged to reach their highest potential in service and good citizenship and to influence others through lives of service. Aurora Bonk and Emma Hemker received the I Dare You Award.
The 4-H Ambassador Award is awarded to youth who have aged out of the regular 4-H program but continue to give back and help lead current 4-H members. This award was presented to Stuart Limbaugh.
The highest award a 4-H member can receive is the 4-H’er of the Year Award. The 2021 4-H’er of the year is Brielle Wanks. Brielle has been a 4-H member for nine years. Throughout her 4-H career she has participated in numerous activities including Achievement Day, Cloverbud Camp, 4-H Summer Camp, Exploration Days, she attended 4-H Leaders’ Council meetings, and she was a camp counselor. Brielle has been active in multiple clubs including the 4-H Art Club, the Cake Decorating Club, the Iosco Oinkers Club and the Sewing Club. She is a teen leader and held many officer positions over the years. These include president, vice-president, secretary, treasurer, Swine representative and Teen Council representative.
Carl Wanks was the recipient of the 4-H Volunteer of the Year Award. Carl has been the club leader for the Iosco Oinkers 4-H Club for the past six years.
In addition to recognizing 4-H members and volunteers, several community organizations were also recognized for their dedication to the 4-H program. The Coulter Meritorious Service Awards honors businesses, individuals and organizations that model Eleanor Coulter’s generosity. The 2021 awards were presented to Bernard Building Center, Farmer Sue Photography, and Streeter’s Excavating LLC. for their continued dedication and support.
For more information about 4-H, contact Jennifer Colvin, 4-H program instructor, at 989-362-3449.