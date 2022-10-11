TAWAS CITY — East Tawas City Councilman and businessman Michael Alan Mooney, 65, has been accused of allegedly soliciting a Georgia man to murder two Oscoda residents, a mother and son, in a murder for hire scheme.

According to the Michigan State Police (MSP) in a press release, Mooney was arraigned Wednesday, Oct. 5 in Iosco County’s 81st District Court on two counts of solicitation of murder, felonies punishable by up to life imprisonment, if convicted.

