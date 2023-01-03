TAWAS CITY – At the regular meeting of the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education held on Dec. 12, the annual performance evaluation of Superintendent John Klinger was disclosed by the panel.

TAS Board President Julie Ulman reported on the assessment in the absence of personnel committee member Greg VanderVeen, who was not in attendance at the meeting. Klinger received an overall evaluation of 89.8 percent for his performance, which Ulman said rates as “highly effective.”

