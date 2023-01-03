TAWAS CITY – At the regular meeting of the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education held on Dec. 12, the annual performance evaluation of Superintendent John Klinger was disclosed by the panel.
TAS Board President Julie Ulman reported on the assessment in the absence of personnel committee member Greg VanderVeen, who was not in attendance at the meeting. Klinger received an overall evaluation of 89.8 percent for his performance, which Ulman said rates as “highly effective.”
Upon completion of Klinger’s review, the Board voted unanimously in favor of receiving the report from the personnel committee, and renewed Klinger’s contract with the District for another year.
At the same meeting, the Board voted unanimously to adopt the District’s Annual Summer Tax Resolution. According to Klinger, “(the resolution) results in the district not having to borrow any money to meet our expenses,” as it allows for the levy and collection of all local taxes during the summer.
In other matters before the Board:
• A letter of resignation was received from middle school special education teacher Bobie Reser, who said that her final day at the school will be Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.
• At the recommendation of TAHS Principal Sarah Danek, the Board voted unanimously to hire Tammy Childs as special education secretary. Danek said that Childs has more than 20 years of secretarial experience in a school environment;
• Two requests for overnight/extended student trips from Athletic Director Jonathan Mejeur were approved by the Board. According to Mejeur, the TAHS Varsity Hockey team will play against the Springfield Blue Devils at Arrington Ice Arena in Adrian on Dec. 30 at 3 p.m., followed by a match against Lenawee at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor on Dec. 31 at 12:30 p.m. He added that the team will have an opportunity to see a Detroit Red Wings game at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31. Mejeur also notified the Board that another overnight stay may take place on Jan. 27, 2023;
• Mejeur said that an invitation was received for the TAHS Boys’ Golf team to participate in the 2023 Katke Classic High School Boys Golf Invitational in Big Rapids on May 19 and 20, 2023;
• The Board unanimously approved the District’s Emergency Operations Plan. Klinger reported, “This plan provides procedures on how to handle many different potential emergency situations that may occur on campus and/or within the community. The plan is updated annually and involves approval from many different stakeholders including law enforcement, fire service, the county emergency manager and the district.”