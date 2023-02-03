CLEARED

CLEARED – Approximately two miles of the Iosco Exploration Trail between Oscoda High School and Old Orchard Park has been cleared. Clearing should be completed by Feb. 3 according to Craig Blanchard, foreman with Katterman Trucking.

 Photo by Manuela Kress

OSCODA – Rick Freeman, Oscoda Township’s engineer, gave a report on numerous projects he is working on at the Jan. 23 regular meeting of the Board of Trustees. Freeman reported that work has started on cutting trees and clearing stumps for the extension of the Iosco Exploration Trail that will stretch from Oscoda High School to Old Orchard Park.

According to Freeman, time is of the essence because the trees need to be cut down by April 15 for the bats, and base preparation needs to be completed by April 30 for the rattle snakes. Freeman says the dates need to be met “without exception.” He added that the contractor has said the work will be completed by the deadlines.

