OSCODA – A record-breaking 42 high graduates earned their diplomas this month from the Alternative Educational Academy of Iosco County.
AEA honored its Class of 2022 graduates at Commencement ceremonies on Thursday, June 2 in a packed Shoreline Players Community Theater in Oscoda.
“This opens all the doors for me,” said graduate Dustin Tumminello of East Tawas. “I start college in August, in Concrete Technology. I’m apartment hunting. There’s no way I’d be doing that without the support I got at AEA to help me catch up.”
Since 2012, AEA has served students in grades 6-12 who need alternatives to traditional schooling. The Academy offers two campuses, one in Tawas City, another in Oscoda.
“Something about this year’s graduation night felt especially charged,” said Helen Lounsbury, a teacher at AEA since its 2012 launch. “Commencement ‘22 was a day of vindication. Grads were saying, ‘Yeah, we got thrown for a loop the past couple years, but we found our footing. We came back.’”
This year’s 42 graduates are among 330 students who attended the Academy during the 2021-22 school year. AEA is a Michigan public school academy serving Iosco County’s four school districts.
The Academy offers on-line credit options and extra support services for students who work both on-site and from home.
“I think the hardest thing I had to overcome has been the pandemic,” said Morgan Kaiser of Tawas City. “Trying to stay on top of my assignments… I just wasn’t prepared at that stage of my life. So AEA was a good solution.”
Paige Ayers of Oscoda felt similarly. She said the usual stresses of high school got magnified in 2020 and put her in a tailspin.
“I missed a lot of school and my grades were so bad,” Ayers said. “AEA really helped me reconnect and learn healthier habits. As I got healthier, I found my motivation again.”
The Academy is authorized by the Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency, in Tawas City. Its Board of Education members include the superintendents of Iosco’s four local school districts – Hale, Oscoda, Tawas and Whittemore-Prescott – and Lisa Bolen, chief executive officer for Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency.