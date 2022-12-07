OSCODA – In less than one month, a local Staffordshire Bull Terrier will make his way to Orlando, Fla. to showcase his skills while competing in the American Kennel Club (AKC) Agility Invitational.
Known as a great family dog, the breed – affectionately referred to by many as “Staffy” – is described as intelligent, loyal, gentle and even-tempered. When it comes to those such as Zeus, nimble, sporty and graceful can also be included in the list.
Zeus, who recently celebrated his 8th birthday on Nov. 8, resides in Oscoda Township with his human family, which includes Bob Gale. Together, the duo compete mainly in AKC events, and Gale shared that they train at a fantastic facility in Midland, TNT Dog Center.
Agility trials are also held in the establishment, and Zeus achieved his Agility Grand Championship (AGCH) status there in October, which is an AKC title.
Gale explains that in order to earn an AGCH, a dog must qualify in 100 “Master Standard Agility,” 100 “Master Jumpers with Weaves,” 50 “Premier Standard Agility,” 50 “Premier Jumpers with Weaves,” 75 “Time to Beat” and 75 “Master FAST” courses.
He adds that Zeus also qualified and ran in the AKC National Championships in Ocala, Fla., earlier this year. Further, Zeus was the No. 1 Preferred Staffordshire Bull Terrier in Agility in 2019, as well as 2021. He will again be headed to another AKC Agility Invitational in Florida, this Dec. 17-18.
According to Gale, the AKC invites the top five regular and top preferred dogs of every breed to compete at this event. Anyone interested in learning more about the competition or the sport itself, as well as to view photos from past events, can visit www.akc.org/sports/agility/.
It is noted on the site that agility is a growing dog sport in the United States, with more than one million entries to the AKC’s program each year. Incredible exercise for both the dog and handler, each party must work closely together, making agility one of the best ways to forge an even deeper connection between a person and their pet.
As explained by those from the AKC, the dogs race against a clock as they navigate an obstacle course with strong concentration and speed. The handler directs their dog through a pre-set course, typically featuring between 14-20 obstacles, which can include tunnels, weave poles, tire jumps and seesaws. Working in tandem, everything is carried out with the dog relying solely on the cues and body language utilized by their handler to direct them on the course.
When it comes to Zeus, his full moniker is quite a mouthful, but it speaks to his talents in the arena. His registered name, with titles is, “AGCH PACH2 Valiant’s Little Thundergod Zeus MX AXJ MXP11 MXPC PDSP MJP10 MJPC PJSP PAX2 MXF MFPS TQXP T2BP4.”
Gale notes that the two acronyms before Zeus’ name are for his championship titles, while those appearing after his name represent the other agility titles he has earned.
As for how this all came about, Gale shared that he first started competing in dog agility in 2007, with a rescued Staffordshire Bull Terrier named Tugboat.
Referring to him as an amazing dog, Gale says that Tugboat claimed eight Master Agility Champion titles, was the No. 1 Staffordshire Bull Terrier for six years and competed in three Purina® Incredible Dog Challenge events.
“Tugboat passed away in 2013 and that is when I got Zeus, another Staffordshire Bull Terrier in 2014,” he stated.
Gale – along with his wife, Marie, and her brother, Stanley – moved from Florida to Oscoda a couple of years ago, upon retiring.
“Originally from Dearborn, Marie’s family have had property and a cabin in Oscoda Township since the early 1960s,” Gale said.
He and Marie met in college in 1971 and, even after they moved to Fort Myers, Fla. in the early 1980s, they continued spending their summers in Oscoda.
They have since permanently moved to a new home in the township which, fittingly, has a large field that they use for agility training.