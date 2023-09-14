OSCODA – More than 180 people came out on Saturday night, Sept. 2, to enjoy food, fellowship and song. Members of the Oscoda United Methodist Church (OUMC) served up hotdogs, hamburgers, brats and tons of sides and desserts.
The Peace Tones, the band that plays at the Saturday night casual services at OUMC, played during the picnic and led attendees in song during the service that was held at Oscoda Beach Park.
Pastor Pam Harkema welcomed attendees, read from scripture and gave a brief sermon. Information was distributed about the church and its ministries.
Harkema talked about the challenges the church and the community have experienced the last few weeks. She noted that many families are going through transition having lost family members recently.
“I think she was spot on, I liked how the pastor talked about how much time we spend on our phones and watching television,” said Lisa Reynolds who was visiting from Bay City.
Reynolds said she also really enjoyed the music and that Pastor Pam brought children into the service. Pastor Pam talked with the children, who spanned from littles to college age, about life transitions.