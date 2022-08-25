OSCODA – The following is the first of a two-part story regarding current projects, as well as future plans, associated with the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda. Updates were given at the Aug. 17 Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB) meeting, held at Oscoda United Methodist Church, and the remaining items will be summarized in next week’s publication.

Resembling a classic case of taking the good with the bad, several attendees shared their continuing concerns over what they deem as a lack of transparency on the Air Force’s (AF) part. (As will be reported next week, this included their desire for more timely data sharing and improved collaboration with residents and other stakeholders). Contrarily, there were also topics that were perceived as positives by many of those in the audience.

