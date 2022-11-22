CURRENT LEADER

 Courtesy photo

EAST TAWAS – An Oscoda man is the current leader in the 2022 Oscoda Press and Iosco County News-Herald Big Buck Bonanza contest.

Alan Dumont, 37, of Oscoda, shot a massive 16-point buck, weighing 177 pounds with a 19 3/4-inch antler spread while hunting Nov. 16 in Iosco County. The buck scored 276.75 contest points.

