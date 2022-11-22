EAST TAWAS – An Oscoda man is the current leader in the 2022 Oscoda Press and Iosco County News-Herald Big Buck Bonanza contest.
Alan Dumont, 37, of Oscoda, shot a massive 16-point buck, weighing 177 pounds with a 19 3/4-inch antler spread while hunting Nov. 16 in Iosco County. The buck scored 276.75 contest points.
Points are awarded on total antler points, the antler spread and the weight of the dressed deer. Entries must come from either Iosco, Arenac or Alcona counties.
All of the bucks listed were taken on or before Sunday, Nov. 19. Tuesday, Nov. 15 was the opening day of the rifle deer hunting season in Michigan.
The second largest buck taken so far in the contest is by David Williams, 39, of Southgate. His 10-point buck had a dressed weight of 183 pounds and the antlers have a 19 1/2-inch spread for 252.5 points. The buck was taken Nov. 15 in Arenac County.
The winner of this year’s annual Big Buck Bonanza will once again take home more than bragging rights to the local top buck of 2022 – the lucky hunter will win a Ruger 36902 American Std. Bolt Rifle 350 Legend Green Predator 22-inch, valued at $659, compliments of the Iosco County News-Herald and the Oscoda Press.
The sister newspapers join hands with many Iosco County merchants to provide cash and merchandise prizes, not to mention bragging rights for a year, to the best bucks taken during the 2021 firearm deer season.
Second prize of $50 from the sponsoring newspapers goes to the buck with the most antler points.
There is a $25 cash prize for the youth, ages 17 and younger, with the most contest points.
Other deer that scored at least 200 points were Renae Hall, 59, Hale, 10 points, 173 pounds, 23-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Hale area for 246 points; Clifford Lake, 35, Taylor, 10 points, 170 pounds, 16 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Arenac County for 236.5 points; Brian Hall, 64, Hale, 10 points, 168 pounds, 17 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Hale area for 235.75 points; Matt Michalski, 48, Tawas, 8 points, 179 pounds, 15-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Grant Township for 234 points; Rod Perrin, 60, Twining, 10 points, 169 pounds, 15-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Twining area for 234 points; Matt Meyer, 55, East Tawas, 8 points, 177 pounds, 16-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Alpena area for 233 points (disqualified from this contest due to buck taken out of contest area); Hannah Russo, 22, Tawas City, 6 points, 184 pounds, 17-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Alabaster Township for 231 points; Chancey Rattie, 32, Prescott, 10 points, 163 pounds, 17 1/4-inch spread, Nov. 17 in the Prescott area for 230.25 points (disqualified from this contest due to buck taken out of contest area); Tim Stonehouse, 65, Tawas, 11 points, 158 pounds, 16 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Wilber Township for 229.75 points; Melissa Guoan, 35, Twining, 8 points, 170 pounds, 18 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Iosco County for 228.5 points; Mike Stieve, 69, Oscoda, 8 points, 170 pounds, 16 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 19 in Alcona County for 226.5 points; Ken Whitford, 60, Tawas City, 8 points, 166 pounds, 17 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Iosco County for 223.5 points; Dale Frye, 60, West Bloomfield, 10 points, 155 pounds, 17-inch spread, Nov. 18 in the Prescott area for 222 points (disqualified from this contest due to buck taken out of contest area); Austin Brown, 26, Tawas, 9 points, 159 pounds, 17-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Alabaster Township for 221 points; Dave Weber, 60, East Tawas, 9 points, 154 pounds, 17 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Arenac County for 216.75 points; Matt Kushner, 65, Tawas Township, 8 points, 159 pounds, 13-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Tawas Township for 212 points; Chancey Battie, 32, Prescott, 10 points, 145 pounds, 16 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 18 in the Rose City area for 211.5 points (disqualified from this contest due to buck taken out of contest area); Kyran Johnson, 12, Hale, 8 points, 154 pounds, 16-inch spread, Nov. 16 in the Hale area for 210 points; Sadie Olar, 16, Whittemore, 8 points, 150 pounds, 18-inch spread, Nov. 17 in Iosco County for 208 points; Steve Bellows, 60, Tawas City, 9 points, 146 pounds, 15 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 16 in Tawas Township for 206.75 points; Earl Elowsky, 36, Bloomfield Hills, 8 points, 150 pounds, 15 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Baldwin Township for 205.75 points; Josh King, 47, Linwood, 8 points, 149 pounds, 16-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Iosco County for 205 points; Dave Williams, 73, Southgate, 10 points, 134 pounds, 18 1/2-inch spread, Nov. 18 in Arenac County for 202.5 points; Dabiel Ginrich, 31, Whittemore, 8 points, 145 pounds, 16-inch spread, Nov. 15 in Iosco County for 201 points; Rick Phillips, 61, East Tawas, 8 points, 145 pounds, 16-inch spread, Nov. 18 in the Hale area for 201 points; Katie Indreica, 19, Tawas City, 9 points, 140 pounds, 15 3/4-inch spread, Nov. 15 in the Tawas area for 200.75 points; and Joe Walter, 15, National City, 11 points, 129 pounds, 16-inch spread, Nov. 16 in the Whittemore area for 200 points.
Bucks taken last week scoring less than 200 contest points will be published in next week’s edition.
Rules for the contest are simple. Any buck shot in Iosco, Alcona, or Arenac counties between Nov. 15-30 is eligible, regardless of the hunter’s place of residence.
The biggest buck winner is the buck which gets the most total points under the contest point system.
The scoring system awards one point for each pound of field dressed weight, one point per inch for each inch of antler spread at their widest point and five points each for each point on the antlers. To be counted as a point on the rack, the protrusion must be at least one-half inch long.
For example, a 141-pound field dressed buck with a eight-point rack and a 14-inch spread would total 195 contest points.
And everyone who enters their buck has a chance of winning one of the many cash and merchandise prizes offered by local merchants.
All of the remaining contest prizes from the various merchants are awarded based on a random drawing at the end of the season from the cards of all those who entered the contest by taking their deer to a contest weigh station.
Those weigh-in and registration stations are located at Miner’s Grove Party Store, located at the corner of Miller and Wilber roads in East Tawas and Roger’s Family Foods & ACE Hardware, 5112 N. US-23 in Oscoda. Weigh stations ask that if possible, you bring along a friend to help get your trophy hung up on the scales.
Winners of all of the prizes will be announced in the edition following the closing of the rifle season on Nov. 30. Winners also will be contacted by mail.
Prizes offered by local merchants in the contest include:
Klenow’s Market of East Tawas, two pounds of jerky valued at $60;
Dean Arbour Ford of Tawas City, THE WORKS – includes engine oil and filter change, up to five quarts of Motorcraft Oil, rotate tires and perform multi-point inspection, valued at $74.95;
Dean Arbour Chevrolet of East Tawas, multi-point vehicle inspection, free oil change and tire rotation;
Muffler Man of Tawas City, lube, oil and filter;
Rifle River Market of Omer, $60 gift certificate;
Ed Freel’s Market of Tawas City, a $25 gift certificate;
Tawas Do It Best Hardware of Tawas City, a $40 gift certificate for the heaviest field-dressed buck entered by a woman;
Tawas Bay Insurance of East Tawas, $25 gift certificate to Klenow’s Market;
Alward’s Market of Hale, five pounds of home smoked bacon valued at $50;
Tawas Roofing Company of Tawas City, Mossy Oak Hunting Field Dressing Kit;
AuSable River View Restaurant & Sports Bar of Oscoda, $25 gift certificate;
Target Real Estate Company of East Tawas, $50 gift card;
Trans Auto Glass of Oscoda, WeatherTech Front Floor Liners, valued at $125;
Gary Oil of Oscoda and Hale, a $100 gas card;
Nedo’s Farm Market, Inc. of Mikado, $50 gift certificate;
Sunrise Firearms & Tactical Equipment of Harrisville, one box of stock ammo;
Haglund’s on the River of Oscoda, $25 grab bag.