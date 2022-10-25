EAST TAWAS – Halloween happenings and other fall time fun are underway across Iosco County, and a schedule of the local events that are planned in the various communities – from now through Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31 – appears below.
East Tawas and Tawas City
For those with an online subscription to this publication, or who pick up their papers from newsstands, there is still time to get in on Dean Arbour Ford of Tawas’ annual Pumpkin Carving/Decorating Contest.
Organizers note that they haven’t hosted this activity since 2020, but they are happy to bring it back this year and see the creativity from the local children ages 12 and under in Tawas area.
To enter the contest, participants can decorate/carve their pumpkins at home, then bring their creations to the showroom – located at 55 W. M-55 in Tawas City – by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Dean Arbour Ford employees and customers will judge the entries the following day, after which the winners will be announced by 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. There will be a $50 cash prize for the first place winner, $30 for second place and $20 for third.
Pumpkins are to be picked up by 4 p.m. this Thursday, as well, and any that are leftover will be discarded or used at the dealership for decoration.
Up next in the area, is the inaugural Trunk or Treat event at Tawas Bay Beach Resort (TBBR), located at 300 E. Bay St. (US-23) in East Tawas.
From 5-7 p.m. today (Wednesday), Oct. 26, all are invited to bring the children to enjoy some treats at the venue, where they can warm up with free popcorn, a cup of hot apple cider and a donut, courtesy of the resort. Hot dogs and chili will be available for purchase, as well.
This Thursday, Oct. 27, youngsters age 3-5 are invited to the Special Storytime for Preschoolers event, featuring “Mr. Dennis.”
It will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the Tawas City Library, located at 208 North St. For additional information, call 989-362-2651.
More festivities will return to TBBR this Saturday, Oct. 29, for which attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite costumes.
The TBBR Kids Halloween Party will begin at noon inside the lobby of the resort, where there will be drinks, popcorn, games and trinkets. Additionally, children under 5 eat free with each adult entrée during the event.
Another East Tawas establishment that will welcome Halloween enthusiasts this Saturday, is Murphy Home Furnishings.
Located at 1819 E. US-23, the business is hosting a Halloween Party from noon to 3 p.m., which will include games, candy, prizes and a costume contest.
In neighboring Tawas City, Lakeview Manor is calling all ghosts and goblins to their third annual outdoor Candy Pass this Saturday.
From 1-3 p.m., pumpkin pails will be filled with goodies and set outside the residents’ windows. Lakeview Manor is located at 408 N. Fifth Ave., and further questions can be directed to staff by calling 989-362-2211.
Another activity that will take place on Saturday, is the Family Fall Festival hosted by New Hope Church, at 686 Aulerich Rd. in East Tawas. Starting at 3 p.m., it will feature food, candy, games and contests, plus a Trunk or Treat.
On Halloween this Monday, Oct. 31, trick-or-treaters can get a head start on their candy collecting at MediLodge of Tawas City. Sweets will be given away outside of the venue at 400 North St. West, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 safety measures, the residents will remain indoors, but can admire the costumed characters as they stop by during the event. For this, donations of candy are always welcome, and MediLodge staff can be reached at 989-362-8645 for more details.
Also taking place on Oct. 31, is the annual Halloween Parade and Trick-or-Treating activity sponsored by the East Tawas Business Association (ETBA).
Families are invited to join the group in the 2022 procession, for which costumed participants are to meet at the Post Office downtown on Newman Street, at 4:15 p.m. Organizers note that parents, strollers and wagons are welcome.
The parade will kick off at 4:30 p.m. and travel along Newman Street, for which spectators are also invited to dress up. Downtown trick-or-treating will then be available at the participating businesses, while supplies last, beginning at 5 p.m.
As is tradition, once youngsters are done visiting the local establishments, they typically make their way to the surrounding neighborhoods to continue their night of trick-or-treating.
Hale
There will be no shortage of Halloween fun in Hale this year, and each of the following events will go on from 5-7 p.m. this coming Monday, Oct. 31. Luckily for supporters of the spooky season, each of the event sites are relatively close in proximity, so participants should have plenty of time to visit them all.
Roger’s Family Foods, situated at 3195 M-65 in downtown Hale, is bringing back its Storewide Trick-or-Treat event in 2022. Each department will give out treats to guests and, upon leaving the store, they will also receive a full-size candy bar. For further inquiries, staff can be reached by dialing 989-728-2711.
Putting their own spin on a seasonal favorite, those from Hale United Methodist Church are set to again host a “Trick or Trunk or Treat” event on their grounds, located at 201 W. Main St./Esmond, behind the Marathon station.
Coordinators are encouraging participants to make Hale United Methodist Church part of their trick-or-treating route this year and, just a short distance away, more candy will be on hand courtesy of the Plainfield Township Fire Department.
Everyone is welcome to the fire hall at 220 N. Washington St. (M-65), to attend the department’s annual Trunk or Treat celebration, and trunks are open to anyone who would like to participate.
Also from 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 31, cars will be stationed in the parking lot of American Legion Post 422 of Hale, for the organization’s yearly Trunk or Treat event. A party will be held inside the building at 429 W. Main St., as well, which will include hot dogs, games and more.
Whittemore
Members of the Whittemore-Prescott Elementary School PTO are offering a Trunk or Treat which, this year, has been set from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
It will be held in the parking lot of the elementary school, located at 8878 Prescott Rd. Attendees are advised to park in the adjacent high school lot, and then follow the walking path to the elementary.
Any questions about the event can be directed to the PTO Facebook group at https://m.facebook.com/groups/2970207393200603/, or by sending an e-mail to wpelementarypto@gmail.com.
There will be another opportunity to scoop up some sweets in Whittemore the following evening, on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Sponsored by the Whittemore Speedway, Friends of the Whittemore Library and the Iosco County News-Herald, the third annual Trunk or Treat will go on at the speedway, beginning at 6 p.m.
With a goal to fill the track full of trunks, those wanting to dole out candy are to enter on the pit side, where they can set up their vehicles between 5 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Trick-or-treaters will then enter at the grandstands of Whittemore Speedway, which is located at 220 W. State St. (M-65).
Oscoda Township
Carrying on a roughly 30-year tradition, coordinators of the Great Pumpkin Carving are welcoming public participation in their events to mark the Halloween holiday.
Starting at 5 p.m. today (Wednesday), and continuing each day thereafter through Saturday, Oct. 29, volunteers are requested to help carve pumpkins. This will occur at the former cue stick factory, near Pinecrest Cemetery, which is located at 3202 Railroad St. in Oscoda Township.
For approximately three decades now, Joey Beckner, family members and locals have carved hundreds of pumpkins in memory of Beckner’s brother.
The activity culminates in a stunning spectacle, as the carved creations are then distributed throughout the cemetery and illuminated in the evening. This will take place on Sunday, Oct. 30, as the pumpkins will start being placed in the cemetery at 3 p.m. Later on, they will be lit just before dark, and all can come out to view the display either on foot or from their vehicles. The pumpkins are expected to remain illuminated until about midnight.
For further details, including information on helping with the carving or pumpkin placement, Beckner can be reached via phone call or text, at 616-430-6329.
Halloween 2022 in Oscoda will also feature a Spooky Monster Magic Show, with Gordon the Magician. It will be held at 5:30 p.m. today (Wednesday), in the Robert J. Parks Library at 6010 N. Skeel Ave.
Open to children of all ages, costumes are encouraged and there will also be a meet-and-greet with George the puppet raccoon, right after the show. More information is available by calling 989-362-2651.
This Sunday, Oct. 30, members of the Lakewood Shores Property Owners Association (POA) will put on their second annual Trunk or Treat event, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This year’s theme is “Monster Bash,” and the fun will be hosted at Aaron Park, located on Aaron and Cedar Lake drives in Oscoda.
There will be free cider and donuts, provided by Cedar Lake grocery, neon bracelets donated by Gorman Real Estate and prizes for the best trunk and costume.
Organizers are inviting everyone to bring their little goblins and ghouls out for a safe and fun trick-or-treating experience. Trunkers and other volunteers are also needed and, to sign up to help, contact the POA office at 989-739-2607.
In what will be their third annual offering, the Oscoda/AuSable Senior Center will also host a Trunk or Treat. Slated from 5-8 p.m. on Halloween night, Oct. 31, it will be held at 653 State St. in Oscoda.
Businesses and individuals looking to decorate a vehicle and pass out candy may do so at the site, anytime after 3 p.m.
As part of the Trunk or Treat, additional entertainment will include a D.J. and line dancers.