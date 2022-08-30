TAWAS CITY – Iosco County Board of Commission members unanimously voted to hire project consulting services in an effort to generate a rural broadband public private partnership request for proposals (RFP), in an ongoing effort to attract broadband internet services to Iosco County.
The consulting services, DCS Technology Design LLC is at a cost of $45,000, to facilitate the project, which could lead to the county getting federal grant funding to develop internet infrastructure — specifically fiber optic links to homes and businesses — in the county.
This would better serve rural areas, according to Iosco County Controller and Finance Direct Jamie Soboleski, who sits on the committee, which was formed by Develop Iosco.
The consultant was hired after a unanimous vote by commissioners, after a recommendation by Develop Iosco, with Commissioner Terry Dutcher casting a motion to hire the firm and Commissioner James Miner seconding the motion.
Soboleski said that the Develop Iosco Broadband Advisory Committee had met and discussed hiring a firm, which would present a plan to state grant awarding officials on how the public/private firm would work in Iosco County. If those grantors approved the plan, they could fund the projects in the county with federal grant money.
So far, according to Develop Iosco, the group is talking with Mercury Wireless, Spectrum, Presque Isle Electric and Consumers Energy. A planned event will take place in Oscoda in September with the companies, according to Develop Iosco officials.
“This is very exciting news for everyone here and everyone throughout Iosco County,” said Soboleski. “There are several areas that are underserved as far as good internet service, it is essential for education, healthcare, economic development to make sure that we have high speed broadband. There are very large dollar amounts that will be coming from the feds to the state of Michigan — we are talking about billions of dollars — but they are estimating that it will not be enough still to cover all the areas that are underserved.”
Soboleski said that was why it was a good idea to get a plan, in an effort to capture the grant funding, so Iosco Count would not be left in the dust. She said that with the work of Develop Iosco, the county was already “ahead of the game.” on the project.
Develop Iosco President Gloria Brooks told commissioners that when the group learned that they could get grant funding, they went to work right away establishing a broadband committee to work with the county in an effort to get the upcoming grant funding from the state.
“We have had meetings with Sen. Gary Peters’ office on the topic, and the next step is really for us as a county to put out an RFP to providers for a public/private partnership and apply for this money.”
Brooks said with any major project, especially when applying for grant funding, an an expert or engineer is needed to spearhead the work.
“As much as Gloria and I know, we are not broadband experts,” said Soboleski. “We did our homework, we talked to a couple different references, one from Connected Nation and one for DCS Technologies.”
Soboleski said that the consultant could meet with the providers, look at bids they submit, as well as quotes, and do other works. She said checking out references and in investigation, DCS Technologies came highly recommended to lead the charge.”
“The references said we would be stupid if we did not take them,” she said.
Soboleski told commissioners that she knew the consulting was expensive, and said that the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding could be tapped to pay for the consulting project, which is estimated to take at least four months to conduct.
“I would recommend that we take this step with the ARPA funds to get this guy on our sides, to bring some of these billions of dollars to Iosco County,” she said.
Brooks told commissioners that if they wanted to go after the grant funding, then hiring a consultant was a nonstarter. She said the group has business dealing with large communities, like in Washtenaw County, as well as coastal communities like Iosco County and asked commissioners to help with the request.
Miner asked Brooks what exactly was meant by a public/private partnership?
She said the partnership would be with a private company that would use the funding granted from the federal government to help create more internet access, whether that is running more internet fiber optic lines, or getting other needs — which are very expensive out of pocket — to bring internet to the rural corners of the county.
She said the best way to communicate this landscape is with the consultant, which is an expert.
“I think the biggest challenge we have is deciphering all this language, we have really been digging into it,” Brooks said. “We want to be a part of selecting who is the provider coming into the county, and making sure they come through, because the dollars would end up coming through us to them. That is why this partnership is important, it’s not just after a company to go after the dollars, we will have a lot more detail about that it blossoms.”
Vice Chairman Charles Finley said he was glad for all the work that Develop Iosco and the county has done to get internet access in the community.
“I would like to thank Gloria and the group,” he said. “If you look at the members on the team you have a championship team there, this is going to move Iosco County forward and is much needed.
Miner said he thought the group was doing a good job too. He also emphasized the need for more internet access in today’s society.
“I think historically internet access was a luxury, but now it’s needed just like a water line or a sewer line, or electricity,” he said.
After discussion the board voted unanimously to hire the consulting firm