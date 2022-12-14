BIKE PATH BOTTLENECK

BIKE PATH BOTTLENECK – Seeking to improve the safety and accessibility of Tawas Point State Park, Baldwin Township is applying for a Michigan Spark Grant through the Department of Natural Resources. The Tawas City Council recently approved a letter of support on behalf of the township’s efforts, which entail creating a safer, wider and continuous bike path from East Tawas, out to Tawas Point. It includes eliminating the bottleneck which occurs just beyond the bend in this photo, on Tawas Beach Road.

 Photo by Jenny Haglund

TAWAS CITY – The competition has increased for those seeking funding through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s (EGLE) Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF). Among the applicants is the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA), which has a number of costly improvements to contend with at the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) in East Tawas.

Along with other items discussed at the Tawas City Council meeting on Dec. 5, City Manager Annge Horning said that she had attended two recent webinars regarding the SRF for the projects at the WWTP, with another one scheduled the following day.

Tags

Trending Food Videos