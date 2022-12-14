TAWAS CITY – The competition has increased for those seeking funding through the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s (EGLE) Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF). Among the applicants is the Tawas Utilities Authority (TUA), which has a number of costly improvements to contend with at the wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) in East Tawas.
Along with other items discussed at the Tawas City Council meeting on Dec. 5, City Manager Annge Horning said that she had attended two recent webinars regarding the SRF for the projects at the WWTP, with another one scheduled the following day.
Of her takeaways so far, she first explained that in 2022 – which is when the TUA was approved for funding before – there was plenty of money and 52 of 52 projects were funded. For the 2023 cycle, 42 of 69 projects were funded. “So it got more competitive, with more applications coming in.”
This year, EGLE received more than 250 letters of intent (LOI) to apply, just for the Clean Water SRF, which is the sewer portion. “And it’s more competitive this year, because now projects can include stormwater,” Horning said.
“And the total projects they received were $2.2 billion requested,” she continued, also pointing out that this doesn’t include any carryover projects from prior years which might need funding.
“So they have no idea what funding is available yet,” Horning said. More will be known once the federal appropriation is determined, since there is generally a state matching.
“They said the interest rates will definitely increase for 2024, which is the year that we put in for,” she then noted, in reference to the latest TUA SRF application.
She said that EGLE is also prioritizing projects which address PFAS in untreated wastewater discharges.
As for the overburdened community status, which is where the principal forgiveness comes into play, “They don’t have any of that information yet,” Horning said. The hope is that this will be provided in January or February, “so we’ll know where we fall in there.”
She said that many people appear to be eyeing the SRF this time, so it will be interesting to see how many of the 250-plus entities which filed a LOI to apply, will actually follow through with the application.
The TUA is a collaborative operation among Tawas City and East Tawas, with each being responsible for 50% of the expenses associated with the WWTP.
As previously reported, EGLE had already approved SRF funding of $17 million for the TUA, which would have allowed for the necessary plant improvements to get underway this year. It also included a 15% loan forgiveness of $2,550,000, meaning that the TUA would have technically borrowed a total of $14,450,000.
Completing the full, 20-year capital improvement plan at the WWTP was estimated by the TUA engineer to be $11 million. Given the rising construction costs and other factors, bonds were pursued in a not-to-exceed amount of $17 million, under the assumption that this would be more than enough to cover even a worst-case scenario. But the two bids received for the work proved otherwise, with one coming in at more than $19 million, and the other at more than $20 million.
While this didn’t come as welcome news, Tawas City Council members referenced the violation notices EGLE has sent regarding the WWTP – which have also been summarized in this publication – and how penalties can be expected as EGLE works to pursue escalated enforcement action.
Additionally, the council has expressed concerns that if the projects are pushed back further, the costs to complete them will only increase over time.
So they voted during a meeting this August to direct the TUA Board to proceed with awarding the contract to the low bidder.
This was also the recommendation of the engineer, who felt that if they were to re-bid, they would not receive a lower figure than those already submitted.
However, when the East Tawas City Council met that same night and reviewed the resolution that was to be considered by the TUA Board, to tentatively award a construction contract for the WWTP upgrades, they moved for East Tawas’s representatives who serve on the TUA Board to not approve the resolution.
The decision was based on the extreme gap between the engineer’s estimate of about $11 million, and the contractor’s bid amount of more than $19 million.
So when it was brought before the TUA Board, a motion to accept the resolution failed in a 2-2 vote, with the Tawas City Council representatives who serve on the board in favor and the East Tawas Council representatives opposed.
Horning has said that the tie terminated the TUA’s ability to secure funding through the SRF and begin the necessary improvements in 2022. They are now eyeing the 2024 funding cycle and although there is no guarantee that it will be approved at all, let alone at the same level as in 2022, they had to submit a LOI to EGLE for this, by Nov. 1.
Had the SRF been followed through on in 2022, repayment of the $17 million bond would have entailed a standard, fixed rate for 30 years, at 2.125%.
Tawas City Councilman and TUA Board Member Dave Lesinski has remarked that by not going ahead with what was already approved, the TUA has lost out on that 2.125%, which he says they’re not going to get again.
Feeling that future prices to carry out the work are going to increase, he said that not moving forward with what they had has been a very costly mistake.
Similarly, fellow Councilman and TUA Board Member Mike Russo has said that their best price is in the rearview mirror.
In other business on Dec. 5, Horning reminded the council that the state of Michigan requires them to approve a resolution annually, with guidelines for exemptions from paying property taxes due to poverty.
Officials were provided with an updated resolution, plus the updated income limits, which meet the state’s requirements for consideration of approval.
“The only thing that we’re changing are the poverty levels,” Horning explained, which are updated each year by the federal government.
Councilman Ed Nagy’s motion to approve the Resolution of Guidelines for Poverty Exemptions document, was passed unanimously.
As they also did at their two prior meetings, the council then went into closed session, in accordance with Section 8(1)(d) of the Open Meetings Act, for an update on a property purchase. When they picked their regular meeting back up a few minutes later, there was no further discussion or action taken on this subject.
In other recent business, when they met on Nov. 21, Horning said that she received an e-mail from Baldwin Township Supervisor Christopher Martin. He was seeking a letter of support from the city council, in the township’s efforts to secure a Spark Grant through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
“We want to use these grant dollars to improve the safety and accessibility of the Tawas Point State Park,” the e-mail reads in part.
Should the application be approved, Horning said that the grant will be utilized to enhance the bike path which extends from East Tawas, through Baldwin Township and out to Tawas Point.
Martin also stated that this project – named the “Tawas Beach Road Bike Path Safety & Accessibility Improvement Project” – will make the bike path continuous from East Tawas to the park, eliminating the bottleneck created in front of Jerry’s Marina.
“We need to move all the three-phase electrical that is in that area,” his correspondence goes on, noting that the cost of that, alone, was $280,000 last fall and has most likely gone up since then.
“Without this grant we will have a hard time securing safe access to the State Park,” wrote Martin, who also attached with his e-mail a copy of the letter of support which was drafted by the Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park.
Horning said that the township wants to make the path safer and also create a wider route. So, the council was provided with a draft letter of support for their review and, if they were okay with it, they just had to give authorization for Mayor Ken Cook to sign it on behalf of the city.
Nagy made a motion to this effect, which was approved 7-0.
Modeled off of the Friends’ letter, it states that Tawas City fully supports the township in applying for the Spark Grant. It further notes that the grant will provide the financial resources to improve the existing bike path by providing safe and uninterrupted access to the beautiful park system.
“Tawas Point employees and volunteers have struggled to provide safe access to the Tawas Point State Park, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter continues. “The bike path leading up to the Tawas Point State Park is the only method of nonmotorized access. This improvement project would provide a safer means of accessibility by avoiding the need to cross Tawas Beach Road twice within one quarter mile on the existing pathway. It would directly benefit the park system, community, and tourism. It would also enhance a spur to Michigan’s Iron Belle Trail.”
According to the DNR’s 2022 application overview, Michigan Spark Grants are a $65 million program that represents a milestone moment for outdoor recreation, helping local communities that want to create, renovate or redevelop public outdoor opportunities for residents and visitors – especially those whose economic opportunities and health were hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Administered by the DNR, the grants will support projects that provide safe, accessible public recreation facilities and spaces to improve people’s health, introduce new recreation experiences, build on existing park infrastructure and make it easier for people to enjoy the outdoors.