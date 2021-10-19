EAST TAWAS – After seeing much success with Janis Tire and Auto in Oscoda, owner Jeff Janis is hoping for more of the same in East Tawas. Janis, the former Green Bay Packer wide receiver, officially took over the former Timmy Tire location on Oct. 1.
“Being that Tim (former owner Tim Janis) is my uncle and he was looking to begin to retire, and he started the business 34 years ago, it only felt right to continue what he started,” Janis said.
The name change has already taken place, with signs adorning the location. The Oscoda location, which he took over from Tim in the spring of 2019 has served that area well and Jeff believes the Tawas area can use this shop to their advantage as well.
“The Oscoda location has been amazing and we are very grateful for everyone that comes through for service,” he said. “It’s honestly all the great customers that made me even think about opening another store. People’s vehicles are their livelihood. So be able to get someone back on the road to continue doing what they do, and see how happy it makes them, is all the reason I need. Also, of course the perk of making someone’s vehicle become what they dream with new wheels, tires, or a lift kit is just a bonus. It’s what I love, so it works out very well.”
Janis clearly showed off his love for his profession in a recent Facebook post announcing the new store.
“We are very excited to expand to the Tawas area,” the post said. “We will be continuing the service that has been there for 30-plus years, and more. Give us a call or stop in for all of your wheel, tire and automotive repair needs. This is the same shop that I had my first job at when I was 14. I worked there form up until I graduated college. It is a pretty surreal feeling but we are very excited and looking forward to helping out in the area.”
Hours for the Tawas location, located at 1850 E. US-23 are Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The store may be reached at 362-7520