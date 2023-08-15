OSCODA – As recently reported, those looking to attend the Wednesday, Aug. 16 meeting of the Wurtsmith Restoration Advisory Board (RAB), will be able to do so either in-person or virtually.
Slated from 5-8 p.m., it will be held in the Oscoda United Methodist Church, located at 120 W. Dwight St. For the participants who want to join online via Teams, the link to do so is, https://bit.ly/3K1G8cQ.
The RAB meetings – which are hosted by the Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC) and open to the public – focus on the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base (WAFB) in Oscoda.
For the gathering this Wednesday, Air Force officials will provide updates on the PFAS remedial investigation and interim remedial actions, as well as other restoration activities which are taking place at WAFB.
An informal poster session will also be available one hour prior to the meeting, from 4-5 p.m., for the in-person attendees.
Program Manager/Base Realignment and Closure Environmental Coordinator Steven Willis, of AFCEC, is giving a reminder that a technical session has been scheduled, as well. It will go on from 1-4 p.m. this Tuesday, Aug. 15, and the in-person event will be held in the Robert J. Parks Library, at 6010 N. Skeel Ave. in Oscoda.
“The session will be a free form discussion of topics brought up by attendees,” notes Willis, who is also the governmental co-chair of the RAB.
More information can be found on the AFCEC website, at http://www.afcec.af.mil/Home/BRAC/Wurtsmith.aspx, and additional questions or concerns may be directed to AFIMSC Public Affairs, at either AFIMSC.PA.workflow@us.af.mil or 1-866-725-7617.