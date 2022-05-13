TAWAS CITY – In conjunction with the Iosco Regional Educational Service Agency (IRESA), the Iosco County Jail began offering educational programs for High School Equivalency education at the end of September 2021.
This program was offered to any inmate who found the education useful.
IRESA teacher Rebecca Archer has been working with students over Zoom in math, science, social studies, reading and writing.
One of the inmates, Eric Schmidt, found time to study and eventually pass a High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) to obtain a High School Equivalency diploma through the State of Michigan.
He obtained the diploma back in April, becoming Iosco County Jail’s first graduate.
IRESA has been using HiSET in Alpena and Alcona jails since 2018, and more recently in Iosco County and Cheboygan County jails.
“The opportunity given is huge as they are able to focus on something positive, as they prepare for life when they are released,” said IRESA Assistant Director of Adult Education Whitney Dettmer.
“IRESA Adult Education also partners closely with Michigan Works!, so we are able to help them with jobs or even a career pathway when they are released,” she said. “Trustees have a lot of work within the jail like cleaning painting, etc. so they often have to squeeze in time to study.”
Dettmer said currently there are eight other inmates in the program, Schmidt graduating first.
As of now, Schmidt is out of jail attending to other business, but his diploma means more opportunities to engage with society and forward his career.
To obtain a High School Equivalency diploma, students muss pass five areas of study. They are reading, writing, science, social studies, and math. If they pass most but not all areas of study before being let out of jail, Dettmer says they still have the opportunity to study and test at a local Michigan Works! or a library.