EAST TAWAS – At its regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, the East Tawas City Council approved making improvements to the police department garage.

A bid for $13,000 had been received from Barry Schley to insulate the garage, put up OSB (oriented strand board) and paint. Motion by Dave Leslie, support by Joseph Kolts, passed unanimously in a vote of 5 to 0. Council Members Lisa Bolen and Mike Mooney were both absent from the meeting.

