JACKSON – Consumers Energy is starting this month to gather opinions from the public about the 13 dams it owns and operates on five Michigan rivers to help guide their decisions about the future of those electric generating facilities.
“We need to perform due diligence now as the licenses to operate our dams begin to expire in 12 years. We do not want to assume we know how individuals and communities feel about our dams as we develop plans to either continue investing in or remove any of our river hydro facilities,” said Norm Kapala, vice president of generation operations at Consumers Energy.
“We are keenly aware dams have great significance for local communities and impact recreation for Michigan residents and visitors statewide. Public input will be an important component in our long-term strategic planning regarding the future of our dams.”
The energy provider hired Public Sector Consultants (PSC), a Lansing-based nonpartisan research and consulting firm that specializes in public engagement, to develop an adjacent property owner survey and conduct public meetings near each of Consumers Energy’s dams from August through October this year with the goal of collecting unbiased feedback regarding the facilities. Anyone is welcome to attend any of the public community meetings. Owners of property adjacent to the dams should expect to receive the survey in the mail the week of August 15.
Consumers Energy makes decisions based on the Triple Bottom Line that ensures benefits for people, the planet and Michigan’s prosperity. Factors Consumers Energy considers in determining the future for its dams include regulatory compliance, safety, community impacts, operating costs and environmental impacts. These topics will be covered at the public meetings by PSC and Consumers Energy dam experts. Community feedback will be solicited, as well, during a facilitated discussion.
The 30- to 40-year federal licenses to operate the dams Consumers Energy owns and operates on the Muskegon, Manistee, Grand, Kalamazoo and AuSable rivers are set to expire beginning in 2034 through 2041.
Schedule of public meetings: (All meetings begin with an open house at 5:30 p.m. and the public meeting will begin at 6.)
Newaygo High School Cafeteria
360 S. Mill Street, Newaygo
105 Prairie Street, Lyons
19729 11 Mile Road, Big Rapids
Mio-AuSable High School Auditorium
Oscoda High School Auditorium
3550 E. River Road, Oscoda