JACKSON – Consumers Energy is starting this month to gather opinions from the public about the 13 dams it owns and operates on five Michigan rivers to help guide their decisions about the future of those electric generating facilities.

“We need to perform due diligence now as the licenses to operate our dams begin to expire in 12 years. We do not want to assume we know how individuals and communities feel about our dams as we develop plans to either continue investing in or remove any of our river hydro facilities,” said Norm Kapala, vice president of generation operations at Consumers Energy.

