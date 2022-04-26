OSCODA – Bringing Spaceport and other development to Oscoda may come with a hefty price tag for the township.
The Oscoda Township Board of Trustees listened intently as Dave Richmond, Senior Project Manager with ROWE Professional Services, presented an assessment of the current infrastructure at the Wurtsmith Industrial Park and the improvements that are needed for future development.
Members of the Oscoda Wurtsmith Airport Authority Board, the Local Development Finance Authority and the Iosco County Road Commission were also in the audience for the presentation. EIC Director Todd Dickerson was not in attendance.
ROWE was tasked with evaluating utilities including water, sewer, storm sewer, gas, electric, cable, phone and internet; determining the adequacy of existing facilities, developing a conceptual master plan, determining improvements, developing cost opinions and assisting with funding opportunities.
The project began in February 2021, the report was completed in November, and presented to the township at a work session on April 19. The project was funded by a grant the Airport Authority received from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).
Richmond first reported on the condition of the lagoon. The lagoon has a capacity of 650,000 gallons per day and was currently processing 350,000 gallons per day. With the current construction taking place at the lagoon, installing a new bar screen, he did not see any need for additional work but did say that the lagoon would need ongoing maintenance that included removing sludge periodically.
The condition of the sanitary sewers and the manholes was described as “good.”
The area currently has five pump stations. Pump Station 13, received a “fair” rating. Pump Station 16, that takes in the flow from the other four stations, is having work done on it next year. Pump Station 17 has very low flow and Richmond recommended replacement of it with the Industrial Park expansion. Pump Station 22 currently serves as storage and a decontamination center, Richmond said it could be removed after installation of the gravity sewer. Pump Station 23 serves two buildings and has work scheduled for next year.
Secondly, he addressed the general condition of the pipes. The transite pipe, used on the former base in the 1940s and 1950s, has exceeded its 70-year life expectancy and will need to be replaced.
Next up were the storm sewers. The storm sewer, that outlets to the AuSable River, is showing signs of degradation and some areas where work needs to be done. The runoff also needs to be cleaned of oil and grit before it gets to the river. The runoff from the hangar area discharges into Van Etten Stream and is not sifted before it goes into the stream.
Richmond reported that Consumers Energy, DTE, Charter (now Spectrum) and AT&T all reported that they could meet the expansion needs for electrical, gas, cable, phone and internet.
Based on a conceptual Master Plan, that includes several multi-tenant buildings, developed by ROWE, the township would need to make the following improvements:
- Flight Street Reconstruction-this was identified as the first project that would need to be completed. The storm sewer and road condition were both given a rating of “poor” and the sanitary sewer was described as “aging”.
The water main on Flight Street has had a number of breaks. When the water main breaks have happened Kalitta and other businesses on the former base had to be shutdown. Richmond suggested replacing the sanitary sewer, the water main, and the storm sewer in addition to repaving the road. Replacement for the existing section comes with a $1.97 million price tag. Extending the road an additional 2,000 feet to tie it into the Industrial Park would be an additional $950,000.
Richmond recommended that the concrete road be replaced with 12 inches of gravel with an additional seven inches of asphalt on top of it. The new road would be expected to last 30 years if maintained regularly.
Richmond reported that the Iosco County Road Commission would rather see asphalt roads and that they have a cost sharing program of 30 percent for gravel and asphalt but that the cost sharing would only cover the amount of material that would be normally used for a road. Flight Street will require additional materials because of the heavy equipment that is expected to travel the road.
Richmond said the project could be completed fairly quickly, in two to three months, being mindful of the fact that the township does not want heavy equipment traveling through residential areas. This project was identified as “critical” because of the valving. Richmond said with additional valving specific sections of the water main could be shut down without shutting down the whole system.
Trustee Jeremy Spencer made the comment that the Road Commission will match but that “they have not done a great job in the past.”.
- Removal and replacement of Pump Station 17 will cost $1.14 million with extension of gravity sewer to the north and south.
- Sewer projects include $1.156 million to extend the sewer to the large/medium hangar area where there currently is no gravity sewer, Ballor Drive and Skyway Street, $2.4 million for sewer, Hunt Drive extension east and west, $2.23 million. There is no sewer in that area and close to one mile of pipe will need to go into the ground.
- Water main projects include Ballor Drive, $1.2 million, Hunt Drive, $750,000, Ballor Drive to Hunt Drive east, $420,000 to increase water flow for fire protection. An eight inch main would be replaced with a 10 inch main. Skyway’s water main comes with a price tag of $1.5 million because it is under 10 inches of concrete that was used to accommodate airplanes on the road. Hunt to Fight Street is estimated at $400,000, the large hangar area at $1 million, Hunt to Ballor $275,000, 8th Street loop $800,000, and Flight Line $980,000.
- Storm sewer projects include further inspection of the existing system at $116,500, a detention basin in the Industrial Park for $960,000, and a detention basin at the large/medium hangar for $936,800.
Richmond said he was presenting the trustees with the “worst case scenario” in terms of cost. He added that the costs depend on what businesses will be developed and that more plans can be made as additional information becomes available. Spencer asked if the township was to write a check right now, how much would it be? Richmond responded “$20 million”.
Potential funding sources for the projects that were discussed include the U.S. Economic Development Administration, Michigan Economic Development Corporation, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, Bipartisan Infrastructure Investing and Jobs Act and Brownfield Redevelopment.
Rick Freeman, also with ROWE, added that the Iosco County Road Commission could be used to funnel funds to the Airport Authority and the township.