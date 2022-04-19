BALDWIN Twp. – Baldwin Township residents will have an opportunity to decide how to use the state marijuana funds they have received the past two years.
According to Township Supervisor Christopher Martin, $56,000 was received in 2021. He added that the township wasn’t expecting that much for their two functioning dispensaries, but that it was a “pleasant surprise”.
The township only spent $6,000 of the funds in 2021 to provide local residents with yard waste pickup without increasing their taxes.
In 2022, Baldwin Township received $112,900 from the state. Martin said a committee will be formed with elected officials and local residents to determine how the nearly $163,000 will be spent.
He added that the committee will go through all of the township’s potential projects and prioritize them. Infrastructure improvements, parks and maintenance were all projects he mentioned.
“We want the money to be spent in the best interest of the public,” Martin added.
Baldwin Township, encompasses 28.4 miles, has 1,600 year round residents and a similar number of part-time or seasonal residents. With an annual budget of approximately $1 million, the $112,900 is a substantial budget increase.
Baldwin Township originally passed an ordinance allowing five dispensaries. According to Martin, at that point they didn’t know if anyone would be interested. The first dispensary opened in 2019.
Currently the township has four functioning dispensaries, a fifth permit has been issued and the business has until the end of 2022 to be operational. If they aren’t functioning by the end of the year, Martin said they “might dial back”. The funds received in 2022 from the state were for two of the four dispensaries that had been functional for the year.
Baldwin Township also has a processing facility in its industrial area. No funds are received from the state for the processing facility.
According to conversations Martin has had with the marijuana business owners, 99 percent of their business comes from local traffic during the winter. Other than some unruly customer complaints, Martin didn’t see any downside to having the local dispensaries and processing plant.
He reported that the township had developed good relationships with all of the marijuana businesses. He added that the businesses are highly regulated and that the owners do not want to lose their licenses.