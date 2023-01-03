OSCODA — AuSable, Baldwin and Oscoda townships have all applied for Michigan Spark grants through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) to make improvements to local parks and recreational amenities.

AuSable Township applied for $1 million for improvements to Billy McCuaig Park. Proposed improvements include a one-mile walking/biking/wheelchair path through the park, an off-leash dog park, adding a playground using universal design, improvements to the ball fields, renovations to the tennis courts to create multi-use basketball/pickleball/tennis courts, adding an accessible vault toilet, adding lighting, paving the parking area and updating the security system.

Tags

Trending Food Videos