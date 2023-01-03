OSCODA — AuSable, Baldwin and Oscoda townships have all applied for Michigan Spark grants through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) to make improvements to local parks and recreational amenities.
AuSable Township applied for $1 million for improvements to Billy McCuaig Park. Proposed improvements include a one-mile walking/biking/wheelchair path through the park, an off-leash dog park, adding a playground using universal design, improvements to the ball fields, renovations to the tennis courts to create multi-use basketball/pickleball/tennis courts, adding an accessible vault toilet, adding lighting, paving the parking area and updating the security system.
At its regular Dec. 12 board meeting the Oscoda Township board of trustees passed Resolution 2022-41 authorizing the township staff to submit up to three applications for Sparks grants.
According to Township Superintendent Tammy Kline, Oscoda applied for three projects. The township assigned first priority to an application for $1 million to make proposed enhancements to the Oscoda Beach Park property and features. The township also applied for $100,000 to make proposed enhancements to Ratliff Park. This project was priority number two. An additional $100,000 to construct/install handicapped accessible playground areas and equipment at Old Orchard Campground and Foote Park was also requested.
Oscoda Township Engineer Rick Freeman said that in the debrief meeting for the MEDC (Michigan Economic Development Corporation) grant that was not funded, it was suggested that the township apply for the Spark grant.
As previously reported, Baldwin Township applied for a Spark grant to improve the safety and accessibility of Tawas Point State Park. If awarded, the grant will create a safer, wider and continuous bike path from East Tawas, out to Tawas Point. This project would eliminate the need to cross Tawas Beach Road twice within one quarter mile on the existing path.
Three rounds of the Spark grant are available to municipalities. Applications for the first round were due on Dec. 19. Award decisions for round one will be made in January when $15 million will be awarded statewide. During two additional rounds in 2023 the MDNR will award $25 million during each round for a total of $65 million being awarded statewide. There is no match requirement for the Spark grants.