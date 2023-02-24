SAND LAKE – A wide variety of vendors were selling their handmade products and homemade foods at the Develop Iosco (DI) Winter Market at the Sand Lake Community Center on Saturday morning.

The Winter Market was started by Julie Shellenbarger, DI board member, who owns Proof Bakehouse. Shellenbarger was selling bread and other baked goods at the Tawas Farmers Market last summer. At the end of the season, she asked vendors where they went to sell during the winter months. While there were a few fairs around the holidays, there weren’t any opportunities afterwards.

