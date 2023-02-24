SAND LAKE – A wide variety of vendors were selling their handmade products and homemade foods at the Develop Iosco (DI) Winter Market at the Sand Lake Community Center on Saturday morning.
The Winter Market was started by Julie Shellenbarger, DI board member, who owns Proof Bakehouse. Shellenbarger was selling bread and other baked goods at the Tawas Farmers Market last summer. At the end of the season, she asked vendors where they went to sell during the winter months. While there were a few fairs around the holidays, there weren’t any opportunities afterwards.
Looking for a central location to house a winter market, Shellenbarger approached the board of the Sand Lake Community Center in October. Once they agreed she began reaching out to vendors and the Winter Market was born. “Unbelievable” is how Shellenbarger described the number of customers that attended the first week.
The market was so popular that before Christmas there was a waiting list for vendors. Now the market averages 15 to 17 vendors per week.
Rick and John, who comprise RJ Woodworkz, started attending the market in December. They said the response has been “pretty darn good.” Rick and John make custom signs and outdoor furniture that is easy to get in and out of.
Marie and Shane Mosely, aka Chaotic Creations, create unique items using recycled materials and a 3D printer. They have been at the market since the second week and have developed a customer following.
Halina Paluch from Tawas knits, crochets and crafts items ranging from scrubbies to wreaths and gnomes.
Local author Suzan Nemeth was at the market selling her books and facial products made from coffee. Nemeth said she attends every other week, appreciates the reasonable fee and the fact that tables and chairs are provided.
For Tina Meikle it was her second week at the market selling cookies and cupcakes. Meikle has been baking since she was a teen. Her mom lives near the Sand Lake Community Center and told her about the market.
Judy Hilliker, Meikle’s mom, was selling homemade pies, breads and books.
Kacia Nelson, who owns Bussia’s Pierogi, said she does really well at the market and she will continue to attend through the end of April.
Frontier Farms brings herbs, wheatberries, garlic, microgreens, potatoes, onions and beans to the market.
Shellenbarger, who serves as the market manager, is already thinking about ways to improve the market next year. She is going to seek input from vendors and customers via a survey towards the end of the season. One of the additions she would like to see is food trucks.
Chris Young, who serves as the communications officer on the DI board, handles the promotion for the market and creates vendor profiles that are posted on the market’s Facebook page. Young discussed the economic impact of the market. With the minimal fee of $10 per week, the market makes it possible for vendors who are self-employed to pay their bills during the winter months.
The Winter Market ends on April 29 when local farmers markets start to re-open and craft fairs start to be offered outdoors. Vendors who are interested in participating in the Winter Market can contact Shellenbarger via the Winter Market’s Facebook page.