TAWAS CITY – The Tawas City Council cast a 5-1 vote when they met on Aug. 21, in favor of a resolution supporting a grant application to establish a community center.
Councilman Jeff Coon was not in attendance, as he was excused from the meeting due to a prior obligation, while Councilman Ed Nagy cast the lone dissenting vote.
Having entered into closed session when they had last gathered on Aug. 7 – to discuss a proposed property purchase, as permitted in Section 8(1)(d) of the Open Meetings Act – the vote that they took most recently, was a follow-up to that session.
City Manager Annge Horning went over a draft resolution which was presented to the council, backing the city’s grant application for a community center.
Based on the document, the application is entitled, “Tawas City Fitness and Wellness Center,” and will be submitted to the MI Community Center grant program, for the acquisition and rehabilitation of the property located at 1190 W. Lake St. (US-23) – which is currently the home of Huron Sports & Fitness.
Horning said that the objective is to then open the structure as a community center in Tawas City.
“Through this resolution, we’re not offering any financial support,” she pointed out. The document simply acknowledges the municipality’s commitment to supporting the project with staff time, by way of grant administration and project management.
“So we just need council approval of this, so that we can submit it with the grant application that is due August 31st; the end of this month,” Horning said.
The document further reads that the proposed project, when completed, will be a benefit to the community.
Although the grant is being administered at the state level, Horning said that it entails federal funding.
Mayor Brian McMurray asked who would ultimately be the owner of the property, should the money be awarded for this project, and Horning answered that it would be Tawas City.
In terms of who would run the center and oversee/arrange the programming within the facility, “Our intention is to have a contractual relationship, probably with Tawas Wellness Warriors [TWW],” she continued in part.
“Again, it’s not a matching fund or anything?” Councilman Dave Lesinski questioned, which Horning confirmed.
Nagy then asked who would be paying the utilities, and Horning responded that things would be set up so that the fees which are charged through the community center, would cover all of the overhead of the building.
“And if there are not enough fees [that] come in, and the utilities are more, we’d be responsible?” Nagy asked.
The city manager said that unless there is some sort of contractual arrangement which makes the TWW responsible for the utilities, the answer to this would be yes.
So there are some details to be worked out yet, McMurray noted.
Nagy also questioned whether the city would be tasked with staffing the center, if the TWW doesn’t have the people to do it.
Horning said that if this were to be the case, they wouldn’t have a contract with the organization, and the city would find somebody else to take on the operations.
As he understands it, Lesinski said that this would essentially mirror a business agreement, “and that would all be worked out.” So, Tawas City would contract with a group or individual to run the business, and the municipality would just be the owner of the property.
In reference to staffing and the like, he commented that this sort of arrangement would basically take the burden off of the city’s back.
“I think this is a very unique idea,” he went on, adding that he is in favor of the proposal.
Although nothing is set in stone, he shared that one stipulation he would want to make, is that programs for senior citizens, such as Silver Sneakers, be maintained at the facility.
“It all needs to be worked out; this is only the first step in it, but I think it’s a unique opportunity for a city to do something like that,” Lesinski reiterated. “I think it’s the way to go.”
Horning mentioned a grant application by the nonprofit TWW, as well, which references some of the programming that they have in mind, and she said that providing activities for seniors is one of their targets. “And they’ve been working with the Tawas Senior Center and the commission on aging, on getting their input on things that should be happening there for seniors.”
Nagy asked about the tax revenue received from Huron Sports & Fitness, and whether the city would lose this.
Horning affirmed that if the city owns this property, it would be taken off the tax rolls.
“At approximately...?” Nagy then asked, to which Horning gave a figure of $3,528.90.
According to Nagy, representatives who attended a Tawas City Planning Commission meeting indicated that they had spoken with the neighboring city, regarding hosting these activities in the East Tawas Community Center, and they were unable to come to an agreement. “Do you know anymore about why they couldn’t come to an agreement?”
“I do not,” Horning said. She noted that the TWW were meeting with them about doing programming in the community center, but she does not know the reasons for moving forward or not moving forward on that.
Councilwoman Jackie Masich said she believes that the TWW does have programming with East Tawas, at their community center.
However, Horning said that the group rents space for their activities. “It’s not anything that’s sponsored by the city, from what I understand.”
“Is it fair to say that this would be a relatively affordable wellness center for the constituents of the Tawas area?” McMurray asked of the community center possibility, which was confirmed by Horning.
Lesinski commented that he thinks this is a win-win situation, and would be an asset to everybody in town.
Nagy then wondered about the potential financial liabilities for Tawas City, in pursuing this.
“Well if it completely fails and nobody chooses to use it as a community center and there’s no revenue coming through, then worst-case scenario, we own a half-million dollar piece of property that we can turn around and sell or do something else with,” Horning said.
As far as liability insurance, if someone were to be injured in the center, for example, Nagy asked if this is something for which the city would be responsible.
Horning said that Tawas City would provide insurance on the building itself and the property, with the liability insurance to be carried by the contractor who will be running the facility. “And they would have to list the city as additionally insured.”
Lesinski’s motion to adopt the resolution in support of the Tawas City Fitness and Wellness Center grant application, was supported by Councilman Mike Russo.
More information on this topic, as it develops, will be shared in a future publication. Additionally, other items discussed by city officials in their latest meeting, such as changes to various city fees and an update on the Tawas Utilities Authority, will be summarized in next week’s edition.