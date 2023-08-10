OSCODA – Kelly and Darrin Erickson want to turn From Huron Out, formerly Wiltse’s, into a fun, affordable fine dining restaurant that offers a community gathering space and fun events year round.
The new restaurant got off to a slow start on June 30 with limited hours, and a limited food and drink menu, upon which they are going to build.
Currently the front side of the menu includes appetizers, sandwiches and burgers. The meat for the burgers is ground on site and 10% bacon is added for flavor and juiciness.
The back side of the menu is dedicated to chicken and desserts. The Ericksons are introducing the area to Nashville Hot style broasted chicken. The chicken is marinated, hand breaded, pressure fried and then slathered in a spicy glaze. The chicken is served with pickles, potato salad, corn on the cob and cornbread. The chicken was recently a popular item at the Family Festival. A country fried chicken dinner includes the same offering minus the pickles and the spice.
Desserts, including a seasonal Key Lime pie, brownie sundae and root beer float, will help cool the palette after the spicy chicken.
Daily specials are currently posted on Kelly’s personal Facebook page but she is working on a Facebook page and website for the restaurant.
The restaurant is still using Wiltse’s kids menu that offers staples such as grilled cheese, chicken strips, hamburgers, Kraft macaroni and cheese and fries. Carrot and celery sticks provide a healthier alternative.
Kelly, who is at the restaurant full time, is working with Head Chef Terry Zuchowski on expanding the lunch and dinner menu to include salads, steaks and seafood.
Kelly graduated from the Culinary Arts School in 2013 from the Art Institute of Colorado. Her very first job as a teenager was at Rex Roastbeef, a competitor to Arby’s in Grand Rapids.
Zuchowski has many years of experience working as a pit boss and is very passionate about his food. He proudly brought out a variety of dishes as the interview with Kelly and Darrin was taking place.
The Ericksons have no plans to change the interior of the restaurant. They said they fell in love with it just the way it is.
“There is a lot of Oscoda history on these walls,” said Kelly. The Ericksons really like the interior.
Dean Wiltse, the former owner, is still brewing 10 different types of beer on site. Two additional national brews are brought in. National beers are also available by the bottle. The Ericksons will be keeping the Mug Club. As members of the Mug Club, patrons purchase a mug that is kept at the bar and get a 20 ounce pour for the price of a 16 ounce pour. The couple said they will always serve Wiltse’s beer to honor Dean’s legacy.
Years ago, Wiltse’s used to offer breakfast. The Ericksons recently hired a breakfast chef and asked the public for menu ideas on Facebook. The post received over 125 responses the first day and included a wide variety of sweet and savory items including French Toast, Belgian waffles, Eggs Benedict, Avocado Toast, and homemade biscuits and gravy. One suggestion was to offer a flight of Mimosas.
Kelly already has plans to offer breakfast burritos for carry out early in the mornings to cater to Kalitta, Phoenix Composite and other employees who work in the Wurtsmith District during the week. Her goal is to offer breakfast six days per week and brunch on Sundays. Kelly and her new chef are working on the menu, with all of the public input, and Kelly is working on the hours.
The Ericksons are also keeping Wednesday night trivia which was their weekly activity when they moved to the area.
An assortment of special events are being planned for the restaurant. On Aug. 12, from 2-4 p.m., there will be a Mermaids Only painting party featuring Mermaid Elyssa Steward and hosted by Queen Bee Soiree Belinda Kusibab. Other special events being planned include Murder Mystery nights and country line dancing.
A traditional shrimp boil complete with gumbo, jambalaya, and music is being planned for August. The pet friendly patio is currently open.
The Ericksons plan to have themed dinners from different countries and plan to bring back Octoberfest at the end of September.
The banquet hall attached to the restaurant is available for rent for birthday parties, showers, weddings and other special occasions and can accommodate over 200 people.
The Ericksons said their goal is to offer good food in a relaxed atmosphere. They used “excellent and accessible” to describe the restaurant. They also want to fill a niche by offering food that isn’t available anywhere locally and by offering lots of special events in the winter when other restaurants scale back their hours or close.
Kelly and Darrin moved to Oscoda three years ago from Denver Colorado to live a slower paced life. Darrin started working at Kalitta as the IT supervisor and Kelly worked as a nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas. Wiltse’s became their go-to restaurant.
Darrin grew up in a small town in South Dakota and Kelly grew up in Grand Rapids. The couple met and married in Denver and became a blended family with five children six years ago. They visited Oscoda and fell in love with the area.
“Life is really good here. We couldn’t be happier,” Kelly said.
After 44 years of owning Wiltse’s, Dean Wiltse abruptly closed his business earlier this year leaving the building empty and the staff to find new jobs.
The Ericksons presented a business plan to Wiltse. Fourteen days after Wiltse accepted the plan, the Ericksons opened From Huron Out. The new name stems from a conversation the Ericksons had. Darrin asked Kelly if she would be OK no longer being a nurse from here on out, and the name was born.
None of the former Wiltse’s staff are working at the new restaurant. The Ericksons have hired 25 staff but are still looking to add servers and a bartender. The Ericksons’ goal is for the restaurant to be a fun place to work. They believe that having a positive work environment will be reflected in the quality of the food and service.
From Huron Out is located on F-41 and is currently open Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. but the plan is to open earlier, stay open later and add more days as staffing allows.