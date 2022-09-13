OSCODA – The 2,977 victims who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Penn., were remembered, Sunday, during a ceremony held at the Oscoda Veterans Memorial Park.

More than 50 people were in attendance to take part in the memorial ceremony, which took place at the park’s Circle of Flags beginning at 9 a.m. This year marked the 21st anniversary since the attacks took place.

