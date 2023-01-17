ALPENA – A free six-week self-management online workshop designed to help people to take an active role in managing chronic pain is being offered as a partnership between Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (NEMCSA) and Michigan State University (MSU) Extension.

Called Chronic Pain PATH (Personal Action Toward Health), the online workshops are two hours for a six-week period and run from Feb. 21 to March 28, every Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m.

