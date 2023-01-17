ALPENA – A free six-week self-management online workshop designed to help people to take an active role in managing chronic pain is being offered as a partnership between Northeast Michigan Community Service Agency (NEMCSA) and Michigan State University (MSU) Extension.
Called Chronic Pain PATH (Personal Action Toward Health), the online workshops are two hours for a six-week period and run from Feb. 21 to March 28, every Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m.
Adults of all ages interested in managing chronic pain are welcome to attend, including those living with chronic pain, family members and caregivers.
Participants learn strategies and skills to manage chronic pain such as:
• Dealing with difficult emotions, poor sleep, fatigue, and stress
• Planning and pacing activities
• Developing exercise and healthy eating plans
• Managing medications and preventing medication misuse
• Communicating with family, friends and healthcare providers
• Decision making and evaluating treatment options
Contact NEMCSA at 989-358-4616 to register or for more information.