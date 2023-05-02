EAST TAWAS – Iosco-Arenac District Library is accepting applications for its first Authors Fair.
The fair is planned for Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Harbor Park in East Tawas. Local authors from Iosco and Arenac counties, as well as those from nearby areas are welcome to apply. Interested authors are asked to drop off a copy of their book with the completed application to the District Library Headquarters at 120 W. Westover Street, East Tawas. An application can be downloaded from the District’s website at www.ioscoarenaclibrary.org.