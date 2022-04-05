HALE — Develop Iosco (DI) President Gloria Brooks said she was “thrilled” with the turnout at the first quarter meeting held in Hale on March 29.
The primary purpose of the meeting was to receive a report from Golden Shovel Agency, a consulting firm out of Minnesota that specializes in “economic development marketing and communications centered around business attraction, workforce attraction, and regional strategies.” DI recently obtained grant funding from NEMCOG (Northeast Michigan Council of Governments) and the Consumers Energy Foundation to hire Golden Shovel Agency.
Golden Shovel Agency conducted a community-wide economic development survey through the DI website. Thirty-one people have responded to the survey, the majority are Caucasian, over the age of 45 and have lived in the county for over five years. Although a report on the survey was provided at the meeting, community input is still being sought and can be provided at develop-iosco.org under “Participate in Marketing Blueprint Survey.” A need to include input from more young people and people of color was identified.
Over 20 leaders from several communities in Iosco County attended the quarterly meeting in person and several more attended virtually. Oscoda Township was represented by Clerk Josh Sutton who attended in person, AuSable Township was represented by Superintendent Eric Strayer who participated virtually and both townships were represented by Chamber Director Nancy Howse, who also attended in person.
After Brooks welcomed attendees, Fred Lewis, Plainfield Township supervisor, welcomed the group to the facility where the meeting was held. Lewis provided background information about how declining student enrollment had led to closing the high school. After being vacant for a number of years, the former high school was renovated into a mixed-use property, now named Eagle Pointe Plaza, with half being occupied by the township and the other half being used by a wide variety of businesses. Lewis reported that the building will be completely occupied in 6-8 months.
Lewis also talked about the history of, and progress on, the Iosco Exploration Trail and other local development projects that were funded through state or federal grants. He emphasized that the state and federal money was being used to pay local contractors.
Bethany Quinn from Golden Shovel Agency, who attended virtually, reported on the results from the online survey. Survey respondents spoke to the natural assets that Iosco County has. “We live where you recreate” is how one respondent identified the county. Quinn said this would be a good marketing tagline. She also described the population shift happening from cities to less populated areas as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Positives of Iosco County identified included friendly, down to earth people, and acres of land that are available for use and to develop. Respondents want the county to be known for the following: good place to raise a family with good schools and good healthcare, low cost of living with excellent recreational opportunities and access to natural resources, all of the fun of west Michigan without the traffic and crowds, welcoming and friendly people and clean air and water.
Negative aspects of living in Iosco County included too many abandoned/blighted buildings and the lack of broadband coverage, housing, jobs and childcare. Although people in Michigan travel to Iosco County for recreation, there is a lack of awareness of the area, and all it has to offer, outside of the state. Quinn addressed the tension between those who want to see change and development of the area and those who don’t.
Areas that were identified for immediate attention were rundown/blighted buildings, housing, childcare, broadband, zoning flexibility, county-wide law enforcement presence, affordable transportation and developing a plan for returning the population to pre-2000 levels.
Spaceport was identified as the greatest opportunity for the county. Quinn discussed how other communities had maximized having a Spaceport. She specifically talked about Midland Texas and how the community had brought in other start-up businesses and research facilities, through the Spaceport Business Park.
Golden Shovel provided a 60-page report to DI that details survey results as well as recommendations for marketing the county. The report also includes examples of success stories from other communities that address needs identified by survey respondents.
After the presentation by Quinn, attendees were broken into four smaller groups to prioritize goals and activities for DI. After a brief discussion, the small groups reported out to the larger group. A need for better communication and collaboration between communities was identified. Sutton reported that Oscoda was turning away developers and Tawas has land available for development. Other examples were cross promotion of the county fair and local art fairs.
“We are moving forward leaps and bounds,” is how Iosco County Commissioner Terry Dutcher responded when asked to talk about DI. “We are going in the right direction,” he added. Dutcher spoke about efforts to bring broadband and recycling to Iosco County. He also spoke about the reboot of DI and how Brooks had breathed life back into the organization.
The second quarterly meeting of DI will be held at the offices of Grant Township in National City on May 17. Individuals who are interested in participating can reach out to Brooks at developioscopresident@gmail.com to be added to the e-mail list.
The mission of DI is “to promote economic development in Iosco County, Michigan.” DI has been in existence for the past 20 years. In 2009 the organization incorporated as a 501c3 organization. The organization is made up of a “group of leaders from diverse businesses, government agencies, financial institutions, real estate developers, Chambers of Commerce, healthcare, recreation, tourism, retail and cultural sectors who facilitate economic development through programs, financial assistance and mentorship.” Membership information can be found at https://develop-iosco.org/members-%26-sponsor-info.