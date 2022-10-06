BALDWIN TWP. — Recycling is good for business and local communities in Iosco County are missing out on revenue by not participating in recycling to a greater extent. That was the message attendees received at the third quarter Develop Iosco (DI) meeting. Local business, nonprofit and government representatives filled the community room at the Baldwin Township Office in Tawas City on Thursday morning, Sept. 22 for the meeting.

Elisa Seltzer, Senior Consultant with RRS recycle was the featured speaker for the meeting. “Driving the Circular Economy in Iosco County through Recycling” was the title of her presentation. Seltzer was invited by Iosco County Controller/Finance Director Jamie Carruthers-Soboleski.

Tags

Trending Food Videos