OSCODA – Following the Brittle Prescribed Fire Escape, around 2000 acres of essential Kirtland’s Warbler (KW) habitat lay burned and standing. Now the United States Forest Service (USFS) has a tentative schedule to restore it by 2026.
Of that 2,000 acres, 900 acres were breeding habitat and 400 were mature jack pine forests; unable to sustain the KW, but ready to be logged says USFS District Wildlife Biologist Eric O’Neil
Despite the surprise fire and destruction, O’Neil says this will get us over a hump in the long term in terms of sustaining viable breeding habitat.
“There was a large fire in Mio in 2006 and a lot of that is actually coming out of habitat soon,” he says. “This fire will be coming into proper habitat in large size at about the same time that goes out permanently. So this will kind of help cover us. It’s not exactly a great thing to have happened, but it’s not going to have a terribly significant blow to the population thankfully because of other thing we’re doing.”
KWs prefer young Jack Pine stands with low lying branches where they nest on the ground. After about 20 years, O’Neil says the pines grow too large to be proper nesting habitat for the birds.
One thing they’re trying different is just allowing nature to take it’s course in the 400 acres of mature habitat that was burned.
“(The habitat) wasn’t due to be harvested for a while so that’s going to be coming back and a lot of that is going to be naturally regenerated so that will be an interesting thing to see how that works out.”
Jack Pines are biologically designed to re-seed during fire. They have cones designed to open after a blaze and spread their seed in a burnt habitat. It’s prime real estate as there is no other competition in a freshly burnt area.
In the areas where the Jack pines weren’t mature, the USFS still has to re-plant due to a low or non-existent seed count.
O’Neil says adding or removing new KW essential habitat isn’t necessary and won’t take place.
Alongside providing consultation for KW habitat, O’Neil does other bird surveys, such as monitoring goshawks, Eastern Mississauga rattlesnakes, dusted skippers and all things that require surveys to assess the impact a timber sale may have on essential and threatened species.
“The effect they have on timber sales is simply the timber can be harvested at a time when it doesn’t harm wildlife. If we had to do this in the winter to avoid a nesting hawk or something like that, we’ll do that. It helps us know what’s out there and how to properly set up a timber sale so we don’t do further damage.”
Even though O’Neil had a hand in conducting wildlife surveys, he says the credit goes to the USFS workers. It’s a plan carried out by many people in the organization and everybody from timber sales to silviculture has a hand in replanting and planning the KW re-habitation process.
For people who want to get involved in KW surveys, O’Neil encourages people to apply online at volunteer.org. There are many government programs actively recruiting on the website.
An upcoming Christmas bird survey is set to take place with the Ausable Valley Audubon. More information is available on page 1B of this edition.