HALE — Mud was on everyone's mind at the Michigan Mud Jam.
From Monday, August 15 to Sunday, August 21, the Iosco County Fairgrounds acted as the nation's mud Mecca, hosting thousands of rednecks, tuners and hippies who live in trailers one eighth the cost of some hellish four by four they hauled in.
Most rigs sport tractor tires that tower over the heads of visitors. They likely hold some discarded diesel engine just waiting to blow up when the driver hits the gas a little to hard. Mufflers are seen as a liability, they fall off and make things quiet, so get ready to hear "Wom! Wom!" both out of the engines and the mouths of those in attendance.
Just ask Andy and Roy Holderbaum
"Hop in!" they said.
These two helpful brothers came riding up in a rental golf cart offering rides to anybody they saw and think it would be a good time. They saw the camera and notepad and felt like giving a reporter a ride to take pictures.
With them was their puppy, Hildee, or officially, Brunhilde von Stonehill, a black German shepherd about a month old.
Renting a golf cart for the week costs $900, but doesn't include deposit or fixing fees.
These two came early on Tuesday to reserve spots for their friends, part of the team "Double or Nothin'" twin brothers who have a truck and bring up a small group of friends every year.
The Holderbaum brothers are from the Mt. Morris-Flint area. They come to the Mud Jam every year because it's where they can be "just a redneck. Yee! Yee!"
"When we first came here, we had nothing," Roy. "We just showed up and people took care of us."
Now they like to drive people around in a cart, giving them rides if they want to ride with them.
Their hopes one day are to get a truck themselves. They don't know what to name it, or where they will get one, but they said they would like something loud and with big tires.
The Mud Jam is a safari of metal creatures, but this forest is far from carbon neutral. The top of the food chain is determined by tire size and how many people the machine can fit in it.
If you drive in with a tiny car, expect to get out of the way because the tire size alone blocks most drivers vision. In their brochure, the Mud Jam explicitly states vehicles have the right of way. Pedestrians aren't in danger, but they do need to watch out.
After all, this is a celebration of American ingenuity and automotive prowess. Anybody handy with a wrench and willing to drop half a year's wages into a machine can make something of themself at the Mud Jam.
"It's just full of dirty adrenaline junkies," said Roy. "People that turn out work so hard during during the week; know how to just cut loose on the weekend. Oh look! It's the Minister of Mud!"
The minister of Mud was in a golf cart directly in front of him. Andy sold him a Jeep during years prior.
"Yeah, I traded it in for a Dodge power wagon," said the Minister.
First name Arnie, the Minister of Mud marries people in official weddings during the Mud Jam. He had a wedding Saturday outside of the fairgrounds just outside of town. For the day, he was driving around and taking in the festivities. So far, he has married 80 couples, he said.
The minister is a "card carrying weed smoking" lawful citizen who likes to cuss and party. He was featured on a "Trucks Gone Wild" DVD.
"My mom lives here in the area, she ought to be proud," he said. "I'm only kidding, my mom's a saint and everything I do, I give her a heart attack."
Arnie wanted to let his mom know he loves her.
Of course, the Mud Jam isn't about partying. It's also about marveling at the monster trucks.
One head turner was the boat truck, built by Alvin Shaw out of Clio, MI. He has an affinity for building trucks with boats mounted on top.
This one was a black and yellow v-shaped hull. He originally wanted a pontoon, but this one was cheaper, as in free.
"Somebody discovered a boat in the woods," he said. "I figured I would load it up and rescue it. After nine years, it's time for an upgrade."
His old rig, which was a speedboat on wheels was getting tired, so he instead but a full-sized sporty thing on top now.
Sadly, the boat can't float as it is. Shaw had to cut the bottom out to fit the casing and drive shaft.
"If I go in deep water, it's going to sink like a train," he said.
Still, the build is not done Shaw said he has a few more upgrades to go before it's sea-worthy.
"More like pond-worthy," signed his buddy Cory Swanson.
Bill Klauka of Applegate, aka "Wild Bill" built a pretty purple truck called "Twisted Intentions."
He was pre-treating it with an oil-based substance on Tuesday, getting it ready for Wednesday when the mud pit opens.
"I've been through a half-dozen engines," he said.
Well Bill, here's to going through a half dozen more.