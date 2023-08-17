EAST TAWAS – Voters in East Tawas will go to the polls during a special election in November to sell a building currently leased to the Iosco-Arenac District Library.
The East Tawas City Council at its Aug. 7 meeting unanimously approved a resolution approving a ballot proposal for the sale of the building, located at 120 W. Westover St., currently leased by the district library.
According to the city’s charter, East Tawas can’t sell any real property unless “approved by the electors of the City.”
The motion to vote on the public voting to give the city permission to proceed on the sale of the library building was made by Councilman Joseph Kolts and seconded by Councilwoman Lisa Bolen. The motion passed 7-0.
The current and future leasing rates for the library building were discussed. Councilman Blinda Baker stated that she does not think the rates on the lease should be increased per square footage as the library already cannot make the choice to purchase the building because of the lease rates.
The council agreed to hold off on increasing the lease rates until after the vote by the public has taken place.
In another matter, the city council heard from residents of Harbor Place Condominiums and Lincoln Complex addressing their concerns about the trash pickup services provided to their units becoming a newly charged service by Waste Management and being asked to sign a three-year contract with them.
It was noted by the Harbor Place Condominiums association official that the residents there have not paid for trash pickup in the last 15 years and that they also have charges on their property tax bills for trash services as well.
The official said she that she was in contact with City Manager Brent Barringer and he had followed up with a letter back to her stating that per the city’s records their units were classed as commercial and gives reason for such charges.
Residents asked the council to investigate this situation and either look into changing the titling of their residence to reflect that their units are in fact residential and not commercial or find a way to reimburse them for these charges that they are being mandated to incur at this time.
Barringer stated that he had previously been apprised of this situation via letter from one of the local residents and would be willing to sit down with some of the residents and look into this matter and follow up with the council via email to come to an immediate decision on this matter. The council agreed with that solution.
The public comments continued with Jeanette Fite on behalf of the Tawas Senior Center, addressing the council asking for parks and recreation to apply to the Silver Sneakers program which offers a fitness program for those on Medicare, so that the seniors can use the community center, the Curves equipment, and the track as members.
She states that Silver Sneakers will reimburse the community center for the costs, so it does not come out of the senior’s pockets.
Mayor Bruce Bolen agreed that the council would look into this for Fite and the Senior Center.
Next on the Agenda was Mike Kloack, a representative from Meeder Investments, who addressed and advised the council on their investment portfolios. Kloack stated that there are discrepancies in the reinvestment rates between the feds and the market and at this time the market reinvestment interest rates have increased from when their portfolios were started at 2.25% to 3.25% today.
Mayor Bolen stated it seems to be a guessing game to know when the market will hit its peak.
“Do you see the feds hiking the interest rates with a presidential election year coming?” asked Kolts.
“That is always the big question. The federal reserve is saying yes,” answered Kloack.
Mayor Bruce Bolen addressed that a meeting was held by TIFA (Tax Increment Finance Authority) recently and they addressed in their budget to approve Develop Iosco’s request for $1 for each resident in the city in the amount of $2,663 and asked for council to approve for the city to match that. Mayor Bolen stated his thought is no, and Councilwoman Baker agreed but asked that the council consider revisiting this proposal next year as she believes that it will be asked of them annually.
“Since TIFA paid this year perhaps we can consider alternating with them each year and have the city pay for this next year?” she asked. The council majority agreed to revisit this request next year.
Mayor Bolen asked for the council to decide on whether they will attend the MML (Michigan Municipal League) convention.
Councilman David Leslie ended the meeting with an announcement with regards to the recycling containers in East Tawas being used by outside residents is not acceptable.