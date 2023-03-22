TAWAS CITY – Having already carried out a lengthy list of good deeds in just two weeks during their survey trip to Australia, the opportunities are boundless for the impact Trenton and Hanna Shields will have on others, once they begin their full-time service as missionaries overseas.
In partnership with the nonprofit Association of Baptists for World Evangelism (ABWE) International, the husband and wife are the faces behind Shields International Ministries.
Lifelong residents of the local area, the pair currently live in Tawas City and have been ministering for several years both in the community, as well as beyond their hometown borders. Armed with much experience, the Shields have most recently been preparing to serve the Lord on the field in Australia, through church planting, evangelism, discipleship and community outreach.
As previously reported, it was a little more than a year ago when Trenton, now 26, and Hanna, 25, were officially accepted by ABWE International, the largest missions agency in the United States.
They have since continued making moves to become full-time missionaries, which has entailed attending conferences; completing in-depth interviews; participating in a weeklong orientation at the ABWE headquarters in Pennsylvania, which was followed by several more trips to the state for additional training and lessons; taking in-person and online courses; filling out countless documents; reading numerous books and completing the associated work; writing each of their extensive Individual Development Plans; and sharing their ministry at multiple churches.
It is during the latter when they explain the purpose behind what they have been called to do and why there is such a need for this type of outreach. Sharing their story is rewarding enough but, should one of the churches also opt to support the couple in their ministry, it gives the added benefit of helping them to mark one more item off their to-do list.
Garnering contributions is a tough task, but it’s one of the many prerequisites for making missionary work a full-time career. It plays directly into when the Shields can head to Australia for the long term, as they must first reach 100% funding.
They shared during the recent interview for the this story that if all goes as planned, they hope to kick off their initial two-year term Down Under, by the end of 2023.
As part of the multi-step process, the Shields completed a survey trip in Australia this past November. And if the abundance of activities they took part in during that two-week period, alone, is any hint of the future, the pair will have a packed schedule of giving back – and affecting people’s lives in immeasurable ways.
Following a quick rest after their 26-hour flight, Trenton says that as soon as they got up, they hit the ground running.
Throughout their stay, they did doorstep evangelism, led Bible studies, visited several churches and were involved in the ministries of other missionaries who are there, to see what it entails.
They also volunteered during a Bread and Veggie Run in Belmont, New South Wales, where they organized and then delivered food to less fortunate individuals, while also sharing the Gospel.
The couple met up with their ABWE Regional Director Steve Mayo, as well, who took them to the church he leads in Australia. The Shields were able to speak with the congregation, who are presently trying to create a self-sustaining church.
They then visited a church in the Newcastle area, where they teamed with another couple, took part in a home Bible study, met parishioners at the church and did some doorstep evangelism.
The couple later did ministry with a woman in another community and visited her church, which Trenton notes is hard for folks in that area to even get to, because they’re up in the mountains.
“But the people there were awesome,” he said, and he and Hanna were able to lead a service at the church, as well as lead attendees in music and announcements.
Following this, they went to Emmanuel Baptist Church. One of the biggest in Australia, its members are looking to build a sister church since the current building is overflowing with congregants.
Hanna said that this was wonderful to see; however, “It’s such a contrast, though, because you have that church that’s done so well, and then there’s a lot of these other churches that are so small and they’re struggling.”
Trenton notes that this has a lot to do with the location and where a church is planted, because not a lot of people in Australia want to go to a physical structure. “They have more personable relationships; they want to get to know you personally. And so you’ll have a better chance getting them to come to your house for coffee, than you would to get them to come to a church building.”
He said that as he and Hanna have been growing in Christ, he’s learned that what it comes down to is it’s not the building that makes the church, it’s the body of Christ. And as Christians, they’re called to be the body of Christ and to disciple and minister wherever they are. “So I think that the biggest thing is to kind of break tradition, to break what people are used to, because it’s not working.”
When looking at the disciples and Jesus, for example, Trenton said that they didn’t have a main building they went to every Sunday. Rather, they were all over the world and out in the public.
“So that’s a big thing that we want to tackle,” he shared, adding that he and Hanna are doing ministry at the local level around their hometown, as well, while serving.
Citing Matthew 28:19, “It calls us to disciple to all of the nations and baptize people in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit,” Trenton said.
“So our ministry is where we’re at. It’s not when we get to Australia; it’s now,” he points out.
But when they do head back, they’ll be in a great location geographically for carrying out their ministry. Australia lies right under what is referred to as the “10/40 Window,” which Hanna says is basically where the majority of the unreached people groups are, and where it’s illegal to be a Christian.
“And this was something we spoke to our regional director about, and something that hit me rather hard this time, too, more so than it did last time,” she said.
As reported, Hanna previously visited Australia with her family in 2018. That same year, she completed her very first missions trip, during a two-week stay in Brazil. She returned to Australia on her own in 2019 and spent seven weeks with the ABWE team, ministering across a 271-mile radius.
Hanna says that by being right under the 10/40 Window, there are people from a number of different countries where it’s illegal to be a Christian, who are coming to Australia to better their lives by going to school, getting good jobs and so on.
Likening the locale to a big melting pot, she said that it is also home to people from China, Japan, India and multiple other areas.
Trenton adds that people arrive to not only better themselves, but the main thing is that they question why Christianity is illegal in their country. So when they come to Australia and start hearing about it, they’re naturally going to be drawn to it.
The Shields have witnessed this with the people in the churches they’ve visited. “And they can get the answers that they’re seeking in a safe environment, without feeling threatened that they’re going to go to jail or get killed,” Trenton explained.
Hanna said it’s truly something, to see this firsthand. She recalled that the second time she was in Australia, her group spoke with a gentleman from India while doing some open-air evangelism, and he didn’t even know who Jesus was.
On the other hand, “People here, everyone knows who Jesus is,” Trenton says. “Whether they believe that He was God or not, they know who He is.”
The Shields are often asked why they have chosen to minister in Australia and their reply, in part, is that this type of presence is vital. “It’s not just Australians,” Hanna elaborated. “It’s people from all these different countries that need to hear the Gospel, and they’ve never heard it.”
Trenton says he would argue that it’s the center of the world, as there’s such a raw opportunity to reach everyone. These people then go back and speak with their families, and their families’ families. And because of this opportunity, it makes sense why he and Hanna were called to the area.
Hanna has also said that the diversity is unmatched, and there aren’t a lot of other places in the world with such vast possibilities to minister to people from so many different walks of life.
And it would appear that their services are needed now, perhaps more than ever.
Hanna said that of their teammates, there are about five families in Australia at present, but most of them are preparing to retire – and there are no young people willing to take over. “So they have a good system going, but they’re going to lose it because they don’t have anyone coming in.”
She said that when they concluded the survey trip, Mayo told them he can’t wait until they get back, “because we need you.”
Hanna says that they keep trying to recruit, but it’s hard for people to make the commitment since it’s a huge change and they have to basically give up their whole life.
One thing to note, Trenton adds, is that they personally don’t call people to Australia. It’s between them and God. So the Shields just try to pray for people to be called to wherever they, too, can disciple to the unreached groups.
In addition to Mayo, they were able to see some other familiar faces during the survey, and did a lot of ministry alongside Hanna’s host family from her initial 2019 missions trip to Australia.
Things have been moving at a rapid pace the last several months, as Trenton and Hanna prepare to enter the missions field full-time, and this really started taking off once they scaled back on their secular jobs and had a greater chance to focus on their ministry.
Hanna, for example, has taken on less hours than she had at her prior job and is now employed with Footprints, while Trenton has stepped down from his general manager role at Burger King, to a part-time shift leader position.
Once they cut back on this, it allowed them to expedite the efforts surrounding their main goal, and the rest of their hours are committed all to ministry now.
To help balance this change, they also sold their home in East Tawas last fall and moved in with family in Tawas City. It was about one week after that, when they left for their survey trip to Australia.
They then dedicated the month of December to preparing an updated presentation, getting sermons ready, creating new prayer cards, et cetera.
Since the couple was last interviewed by this publication in April 2022, they’ve continued visiting churches – nearly 30 throughout the state – to share their ministry.
This ramped up even more in recent months, with Hanna noting that they went to a church every single week in January and February of this year. Their in-person stops have thus far all been in Michigan, but they’ve also reached out to those in other states.
This isn’t always successful but they said that churches are busy, for one, and that some are already supporting other missionaries. “Which is a good problem!” Hanna pointed out.
There are currently about five churches which have committed to supporting Shields International Ministries, and one in New York is also interested.
While at home, the two attend Hale Baptist Church where they are also involved in the worship team and Trenton is helping to start a young men’s ministry group. This is their sending church, as well, meaning that the Shields will essentially be employed by the church to go out perform their missionary work.
The discipleship program that the couple is doing with the pastor has been a positive experience, as well. “It just gives us more of an understanding of Biblical principle and where to find those things. So, just trying to sharpen our iron before we go,” Trenton describes.
Once they do settle in Australia for a lengthier term, among the other work they’ll be doing, Hanna will teach Scripture classes in schools and Trenton will be dedicated to church planting.
Hanna says she’ll be rather busy with teaching, but that her heart is open to anything the Lord brings up, “Because I know that He probably will!” she jested, as she and her spouse are more than familiar with having to adjust their plans as circumstances change.
Trenton says that during the first year, they’ll work hand-in-hand with some of the missionaries already stationed in Australia. “That’s something that they require of us, is to be under the wing of a missionary for about a year.”
Their next step will be to start a church, which he says will likely mean that once they move to a specific location, he and Hanna will begin forming relationships and start building a body of believers through these day-to-day interactions. “We might even adopt some of the stuff that they’re doing already, like the doorstep evangelism, and moving it into different parts of the country.”
Trenton will also be doing work at churches, in general, while in Australia. “That’s probably going to be my main goal, is to see firsthand what it is to run a church solely as a missionary, because some of the missionaries there run the church by themselves until they can get other people to come in and take those places.”
Also hoping to start a young men’s group, he said that more times than not when young people come to Christ, they don’t know what to do next.
He can relate, having gone through a similar experience in his youth where he believed in Christ, but didn’t know what to do with that. Therefore, the intent of the group will be to disciple and teach participants what to do with their faith and how to grow it, and how to understand their salvation and the Biblical principles.
It’s possible that the Shields won’t have secular jobs in Australia, as their director has been straightforward with the fact that ABWE would like them to concentrate primarily on ministry.
Trenton said that something they’ve learned from their current church is the acronym FAT, which stands for faithful, available and teachable. As people in the ministry, their desire is to have a personable relationship with the community. “And we can’t do that if we’re busy doing something else.” So they want to be available at all times to help others, create strong friendships and show them the love that Christ has for them.
“It’s definitely a full-time job,” Hanna said. “There’s always something to do.”
Regardless of where they’ll be situated for the long run, the Shields will start out their missions work in the Sydney area.
They’ll be in Australia for about two years at first, then return to the U.S. for Visa purposes, after which Hanna says they’ll hopefully be back in Australia for a full four years.
As reported, a lot of missionaries spend two years doing on-the-job training, before returning home for a furlough, which includes sharing their testimonies at churches. They then head back into the missions field for a four-year period, come home for a bit, return to their missionary duties for another four years and so on.
Trenton clarified that while under a mentorship, they’ll still be doing ministry. “We just won’t be doing it solo.” Instead, it will be a mix where he and Hanna will still do ministry full-time, but they’ll also have an opportunity to continue learning more from others.
As for their next steps, the duo are prepping for a four-day missions conference this month, at York Baptist Church in Milan, Mich. “So that’s a big one,” Hanna remarked, with Trenton adding that he has to write up about five different sermons to present.
They will then go to Gaylord in April, to one of the supporting churches that wants to help the Shields raise money for their one-time support – which Hanna says is now at about 50%.
Following this, they will head to Pennsylvania in May, to attend the first of their two remaining ABWE training events.
They can’t proceed to the second required training until they reach 70% support, so they will go to that in either July, or when it is scheduled again in November.
Aside from her past missions trips, volunteering at vacation Bible schools and other experience, Hanna has a bachelor’s degree in communication from Colorado Christian University, as well.
As if she and Trenton – whose background includes having served as a deacon at House of Faith Ministries in East Tawas – aren’t busy enough, Hanna is also wrapping up a book she’s been writing, which she hopes to complete by July.
She said that it’s essentially a Christian fiction book, detailing her journey to the missions field. “The Lord laid the story on my heart when I was 12 years old, right after I got saved, and He just kind of cultivated it over time.”
Now in a place where she feels ready to follow it through, she says that writing the book has been a great healing process as far as helping her to put everything into perspective, and to not be overwhelmed by all of the things that she and Trenton have to do. “But to be able to sit down and think back to who I was and who I am now, and how that brought me to where I am; how God’s worked through all those situations.”
She added that she’s excited to share what has been the biggest project she’s ever worked on, and as soon as the book is done, she will put it on the Shields’ website.
Although her writing and the overall missionary goals can be tiring at times, she wouldn’t change it for the world. “Especially now that I have someone to do it with,” she said, in reference to Trenton.
Those interested in learning more about their journey can visit the Shields International Ministries website, at siministry.org. It features Hanna and Trenton’s personal testimonies, blog updates, social media links and a description of their core beliefs, which simultaneously outline the intent of their ministry in Australia. It lists the options available to help with their fundraising, as well. Further details can be found on the giving page ABWE also established for the couple, at abwe.org/shields.
People who feel compelled to lend a hand to this inspiring young couple, can take note that they will be bolstering a deserving cause. Missionaries make a number of personal sacrifices and work extremely hard to raise funds. So, when others display their generosity, the Shields ensure they do right by their supporters.
It’s no question that Australia is teeming with natural wonders, and that the couple will have some once-in-a-lifetime experiences – in the very rare moments of downtime they may have. However, this is not to be confused with a relaxing “getaway,” by any means.
Quite the opposite, missionaries work virtually nonstop, dedicating their entire lives and all of their resources to the job. Prior to even getting out in the field, the required education/training can take years to achieve.
As for his first visit, Trenton says it was an eye-opener. When people think of Australia, they may picture beautiful beaches, cities and high-rises. But actually being there helped him truly realize the need for people to minister and to share Gospel. “It’s becoming a country of, ‘we don’t care’ and it’s just not where it should be.”
Hanna has touched on this, as well, saying that while they have their struggles just like anywhere else, Australia is a first-world country where many people aren’t lacking for anything. In turn, it can be a very cold environment when it comes to Christianity and faith, and a lot of people just don’t accept it because they think they already have all they need. However, only a small percentage of the people there are believers.
Although it’s fine to have a “life is great” mentality, Trenton has noted how extremely important it is to also know what happens next.
He says that there are people who think they have everything, yet, they’re lost. He admits that he has been there, too. “I was lost and needed direction, and Christ gave that to me. So I want to be able to share Gospel to them and Jesus’ ministry, and hopefully cast some light on that, and they can find their identity through Him and have a comfort in their lives.”