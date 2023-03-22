TAWAS CITY – Having already carried out a lengthy list of good deeds in just two weeks during their survey trip to Australia, the opportunities are boundless for the impact Trenton and Hanna Shields will have on others, once they begin their full-time service as missionaries overseas.

In partnership with the nonprofit Association of Baptists for World Evangelism (ABWE) International, the husband and wife are the faces behind Shields International Ministries.

