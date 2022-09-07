TRIATHLON WINNER

WINS SPRINT – Connor Evans, 26, of Canton, won last year’s Sprint Distance Triathlon in 1:03:18.

 Photo by John Morris

EAST TAWAS – Now in its 15th year, the 3 Disciplines Sunrise Side Triathlon will be held Saturday in East Tawas.

The athletes will compete in one of seven distance events Olympic and Sprint triathlons, Sprint Duathlon Olympic and Sprint Aquabikes, Super Sprint and a Sprint KayaTri, according to Kenny Krell owner of the sponsoring Burton-based 3 Disciplines Racing.

